"He got sacked like three times" - NFL fans react to J.J. McCarthy escaping pressure for TD pass in viral video at Vikings OTAs

Many have been eager to see J.J. McCarthy in action after the Minnesota Vikings quarterback missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. He has been taking part in the team's OTAs after making a recovery from his torn meniscus.

On Friday, a video that garnered over 719,000 impressions on X showed McCarthy escaping pressure in a practice session to throw a touchdown pass. However, fans reacted to the video clip, suggesting that he could have been brutally sacked if he were playing an actual NFL game.

"He got sacked like three times in this clip. Calm down," one tweeted.

"Bro wouldve gotten sacked twice, what are you talking about?" another wrote.

"Sacked multiple times and ran right into one," one commented.

Others felt that McCarthy was not tackled or sacked by his teammates since Minnesota is undergoing OTAs.

"It’s almost like it’s OTAs and nobody is allowed to touch the QB lmao," one wrote.

"They aren’t allowed to sack him," another said.

"He’s wearing red so they can’t touch him, yall get way too excited about practice vids," one tweeted.

McCarthy tore the meniscus in his right knee in the Vikings' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. He underwent surgery, which ruled him out for the entirety of the campaign.

However, McCarthy is in contention to lead Minnesota's offense in the 2025 season.

J.J. McCarthy opens up on returning to the field during Vikings' OTAs

Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy - Source: Getty

After spending several months in recovery from his knee injury, J.J. McCarthy was glad to be back on the field with his Vikings teammates at the OTAs. On Wednesday, the quarterback spoke to reporters about returning to play football.

“It feels amazing,” McCarthy said. “When you get it taken away from you, you take every chance you get to be back out here and really appreciate it, really take the most out of it. There’s just nothing better than being out here with the boys, playing some ball.”

Although McCarthy has yet to play a game in the NFL, many have high hopes for the signal-caller. Some fans have also tipped Minnesota to reach the Super Bowl next season.

