"He just can't let it go": NFL fans react to Tom Brady "coming out of retirement" for special football cause in Saudi Arabia

Tom Brady retired from the game of football in February 2023. The seven-time Super Bowl focus then shifted his focus to a new chapter of his life as an analyst for FOX Sports and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.However, it looks like the former quarterback is returning to the field once again. As per a post by MFL football, Tom Brady is coming out of retirement. But this time, it is to play flag football in Saudi Arabia. He has teamed up with Fanatics, Fox Sports, and OBB Media to participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.&quot;Tom Brady is coming out of retirement one more time. He's joining a flag football team with Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Gronk and more for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026,&quot; the post read.Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Brady unretiring to play flag football in Saudi Arabia.Dr. J @CaptainTJ_LINKHe just cant let it go. That football was talkin to him like the Green Goblin mask.WINR intern @WINRinternLINK@BleacherReport @AdamSchefter How many times has bro retired, he could use some restStakit @stakit_liveLINK@BleacherReport @AdamSchefter He must’ve gotten PAIDThe White Snake @thewhitesnakeLINK@BleacherReport @AdamSchefter He’s too old! He should stay retired. SMH.2ndhandmemes @2ndhandmemes1LINK@BleacherReport @AdamSchefter Tom Brady Just won’t stop playing football 💀💀💀Apart from Brady, several other NFL superstars will be participating in this flag football tournament. This includes his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, and current NFL stars Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, and Myles Garrett, to name a few.The tournament will have three teams that will play in a round-robin format. These teams will be coached by Pete Carroll, Kyle Shanahan, and Sean Payton.Brady spent 23 years playing in the NFL. He won six of his Super Bowls with the Patriots before clinching his final Lombardi Trophy with the Bucs during the 2020 season. He recorded a total of 89,214 yards and 649 TDs passing and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June 2024.Tom Brady shows off his arm talent before the Chiefs vs Eagles clashBrady was at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to cover the Week 2 clash between the Chiefs and the Eagles. Before the showdown, the retired quarterback came forward to show off his arm talent and accuracy.FOX Sports shared a clip where we see the seven-time Super Bowl champ and his ex-teammate, Rob Gronkowski, standing on opposite balconies. Brady then lobs a pass into the air that falls perfectly into his former teammate's hands while the crowd cheered him on for the impressive pass.You can check out the clip belowTom Brady might not have played professionally for a while now. However, it looks like he still has his golden touch that helped him establish himself as an NFL legend. Only time will tell how he performs during the flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia.