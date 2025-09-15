Tom Brady rips into Eagles' Tush Push, calls out NFL referees for missing penalties against Jalen Hurts' team vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles won Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch 20-17 at the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to dominant rushing performances by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, who combined for 189 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. However, it was not without controversy.Midway through the fourth quarter, Fox analyst Tom Brady noticed the Eagles' guards Lander Dickerson and Tyler Steen false-starting on Hurts' &quot;Tush Push&quot; score, which the referees missed &quot;pretty bad&quot;, as he put it. Others also noticed that center Cam Jurgens was offside:And many fans agreed with him:Buzz King @Fieldof68FreakLINKBrady is right. Eagles cheat on the tush push every time. Multiple linemen move early every time.Josh @crazzed15LINKBrady don't like the tush push at all and he's 100 percent right that play should be bannedDesert Dweller Sports Network @DDSN_usLINKCredit to Tom Brady for calling out the Eagle false start every single tush push.&quot;Tom Brady finally someone putting it out there that the tush push is offsides,&quot; one sighed.&quot;The man is truly a moral compass and a stickler for the rules,&quot; another praised.&quot;My guy, there was a vote. It is very much a legal play. Stop being a hater,&quot; another objected.That play was notably preceded by Andrew Mukuba's goal-line interception on Patrick Mahomes during the preceding drive. In his post-game presser, the Chiefs quarterback blamed himself for rushing the throw:“Just trying to out it on his body low before that while player got there. If I could put it on his body, he can catch it, take the hit, and get into the endzone.”Jalen Hurts, HC Nick Sirianni react to Eagles beating Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX rematchAfter the game, Jalen Hurts and Eagles HC Nick Sirianni took the stand to share their thoughts. The latter said about the close nature of the win:“Our job, especially early in the season, is (to) find a way to win. Take pride in winning any way you possibly can. Work to get better throughout the week, and repeat. I think when you come off a season like we came off last year, the expectation is that you're going to pick up where you left off. There are steps to this.”Meanwhile, Hurts said:“The team defensively played lights-out. Offensively, we played well when we needed to. And we just need to continue to build.”He also praised the Chiefs for pushing his team:“That's a really good team. We have a ton of respect for them. You have to come in with a sense of focus. Stay patient with yourself. Stay patient with your team. And as a team, we showed up when we needed to the most.”Next for the Eagles is an NFC Divisional Round rematch with the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.