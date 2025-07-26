“He kept it too low”: Ben Johnson breaks down Caleb Williams’ blunder as Bears QB struggles in training camp

The Chicago Bears are preparing for the upcoming NFL season in full force. However, a clip from their recent training camp has gone viral for seemingly the wrong reasons.The said clip features Bears QB1 Calab Williams' attempt to throw a touchdown pass to his receivers. But his pass is intercepted by the team's star linebacker T.J. Edwards.Bears coach Ben Johnson addressed the play after his team's training camp on Friday. Johnson broke down Williams' high-back five throw, stating that when a quarterback makes such a play, he needs to be precise or else the opponent could take advantage as Edwards did.&quot;We talk about on the back of the end zone, high-back five throws,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;So if you’re throwing those things, it’s got to be us or nobody, and he kept it a little bit too low, so T.J. was able to pick that thing off.&quot;Check out the tweet below:Veteran NFL analyst taunts Bears QB Caleb Williams as he struggles in training campWhen Caleb Williams was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, many believed that he would become the face of the franchise. Some even labeled the QB as a &quot;generational talent.&quot; However, Williams has struggled to produce results on the field.After seeing the Bears QB's recent training camp footage, veteran NFL analyst Colin Cowherd took a shot at him. He mocked Williams and his &quot;generational&quot; tag.“Disastrous first dates rarely become great 30-year marriages,” Cowherd said. “Three days in a row, it’s gotten a little bumpy. Caleb Williams was sold as a generational talent. We were all hoping it would be this generation.”Caleb Williams started all 17 games for the Bears during his rookie season. He threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, 489 running yards and just six interceptions. Fans hope Williams brings his A-game to the 2025 NFL season.