"First dates rarely become great marriages": Colin Cowherd mocks Caleb Williams' "generational" tag as Bears QB struggles in training camp

By Prasen
Published Jul 25, 2025 23:52 GMT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Colin Cowherd mocks Caleb Williams' "generational" tag as Bears QB struggles in training camp - Source: Getty

Colin Cowherd is not afraid to speak his mind on Caleb Williams. The Bears' quarterback's training camp woes are giving him plenty of ammo. After three straight days of rocky practices, Cowherd on Friday mocked Williams' “generational talent” label.

“Disastrous first dates rarely become great 30-year marriages,” Cowherd said during a heated segment. “Three days in a row, it’s gotten a little bumpy. Caleb Williams was sold as a generational talent. We were all hoping it would be this generation.”
The Bears' new franchise hope has reportedly struggled to grasp Ben Johnson’s offense. Timing issues, deep ball misfires and two red zone picks are lighting up alarm bells. On Thursday, Williams was intercepted multiple times in 7-on-7 drills.

Fans were sold on Williams, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL draft, as the next big thing in Chicago, but doubts are beginning to surface after his rookie season and early reports from training camp.

Bears OC breaks down Caleb Williams' interception at training camp

Caleb Williams has been feeling the heat in training camp and not just from the summer sun. After a pair of red zone interceptions during Thursday’s practice, all eyes turned to offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for answers.

Speaking to reporters, Doyle tried to dismiss the noise surrounding Williams’ struggles. He brushed it off as part of the early install.

“Obviously we’re in our third day of install,” he said. “This is their first time coming through in the season with the red zone stuff.”

Williams threw a low pass that tipped off DJ Moore’s hands and was picked off by Jaquan Brisker. On the next snap, he failed to float one to the back of the end zone, and T.J. Edwards made him pay with a leaping grab. Doyle linked Williams' struggles to pressure-heavy looks from the defense.

“That’s very intentional,” Doyle said, stressing that the red zone demands spacing and timing. "That’s trying to get our defensive pressures in against some of the stuff that we’re going to do offensively.
"We have contingency plans for what they are going to bring at us, so the quarterback operating getting the offense on the same page as far as checking plays, checking protections, things like that.”
It nearly got worse as Edwards almost snagged a second INT later.

More from Sportskeeda
