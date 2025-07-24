"Ben Johnson barking at him": Colin Cowherd doubles down on Caleb Williams' criticism after disastrous training camp session

Colin Cowherd isn’t letting Caleb Williams off the hook after a rocky start to Bears training camp. The NFL analyst came out swinging, calling Chicago’s offense “a disaster” and slamming the rookie QB for a sloppy Wednesday session.“At one point, Ben Johnson barking at him. He pulled the first team off the field,” Cowherd said on his show on Thursday. “It was a disaster for Caleb Williams yesterday.”Cowherd called out the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner over his ongoing issues with deep throws, poor footwork and struggling to command the huddle. These concerns aren’t new.“Some of his OTA issues resurfaced. Not getting the play right, looking disorganized,” he added.For a quarterback once praised for elite accuracy and top-tier instincts during his USC days, Williams’ performance is raising eyebrows fast. While it’s just Day 2 of training camp, expectations in Chicago are sky-high and patience is wearing thin.Cowherd said that Williams is “a huge talent,” but doubled down that “his critics are valid.” It’s early, but the pressure is mounting. Williams needs a bounce-back stretch soon to quiet the noise and show he’s ready for the NFL spotlight.Also read: Bears GM Ryan Poles nearly ditched Caleb Williams for $21,854,796 QB as first overall pick: ReportBen Johnson sets tough goal for Caleb WilliamsBears head coach Ben Johnson is raising the bar high for Caleb Williams in Year 2.&quot;So, you would like to think that over the course of practice that we're completing 70% or more, or that's hard to just magically arise in a game,&quot; Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. &quot;It's a lofty goal, but it's one we're going to strive for.&quot;That’s a major leap from Williams’ rookie campaign, where he connected on just 62.5% of his throws and ranked 31st among 36 qualified QBs.However, Williams isn’t shying away from the challenge. He’s got his eyes on another personal milestone of becoming the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history.“That's a goal of mine. 70% completion, that helps the team, keeps (the offense) on the field, puts us in better positions,” he said.Only four QBs hit both targets last season: Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith.Also read: &quot;None of this will happen&quot; - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams reveals his personal goals ahead of the Bears' 2025 season