"He is legit better than Jalen Hurts" - NFL fans react as Tanner McKee puts on a show in Eagles' 34-27 win vs. Bengals 

Quarterback Tanner McKee put up an impressive performance during the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 188 pick. The ex-Stanford star serves as a backup option on the depth chart behind Jalen Hurts.McKee was given an opportunity to showcase his talent during their preseason game against the Bengals, and the quarterback did not disappoint with his performance.He completed 20 of the 25 passes he attempted with an 80% completion rate. McKee also recorded 252 yards and two passing TDs while rushing for another touchdown.Fans reacted to McKee's performance against the Bengals on social media.Chase Harrell @Harrell_2016LINKMcKee is legit better than Jalen Hurts😭Jp @jpoliverasLINK@PHLEaglesNation Higher potential to win superbowl before Josh, Lamar, and Joe 😭txeaglesfan @txeaglesfan1991LINK@PHLEaglesNation I am confident if god forbid Jalen goes down. Different style and element McKee brings. More of a gunslinger approach. With our talent, anything can work.SKI MASK JERRY @Digtoise69LINK@PHLEaglesNation Hurts could never if we’re being honest. He’s better than HurtsJericho @YaBoyJerichoLINK@PHLEaglesNation Idk why people wanna trade McKee, he legit could win games if Hurts goes down which he has gone down each of the last 3 years at some point. I think people forget how many games have been lost with backups when Hurts gets injured. Having a good backup shouldn’t be underestimatedTanner McKee did not play for the Eagles during the 2023 season. He made his NFL debut last year, playing in two games while recording 323 yards and four passing touchdowns.Eagles make special request to EA Sports after Tanner McKee's impressive preseason performance against BengalsBefore the game, Tanner McKee got to know what his rating was in EA Sports Madden 26. The quarterback was unhappy after being informed that he was given a 61 overall rating in the game.After his impressive performance on Thursday, the Eagles asked EA Sports to improve McKee's rating in Madden 26.&quot;Dear @EAMADDENNFL, Please accept this as our official request for a rating change for Tanner McKee. Sincerely, the Philadelphia Eagles,&quot; the franchise wrote in the caption on X/Twitter.Apart from McKee, the team also has Dorian Thompson-Robinson and 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord in the quarterback depth chart. Their next preseason game is scheduled against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 16.