  • "He is legit better than Jalen Hurts" - NFL fans react as Tanner McKee puts on a show in Eagles' 34-27 win vs. Bengals 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:39 GMT
Super Bowl LIX Pregame - Source: Getty

Quarterback Tanner McKee put up an impressive performance during the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 188 pick. The ex-Stanford star serves as a backup option on the depth chart behind Jalen Hurts.

McKee was given an opportunity to showcase his talent during their preseason game against the Bengals, and the quarterback did not disappoint with his performance.

He completed 20 of the 25 passes he attempted with an 80% completion rate. McKee also recorded 252 yards and two passing TDs while rushing for another touchdown.

Fans reacted to McKee's performance against the Bengals on social media.

Tanner McKee did not play for the Eagles during the 2023 season. He made his NFL debut last year, playing in two games while recording 323 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Eagles make special request to EA Sports after Tanner McKee's impressive preseason performance against Bengals

Before the game, Tanner McKee got to know what his rating was in EA Sports Madden 26. The quarterback was unhappy after being informed that he was given a 61 overall rating in the game.

After his impressive performance on Thursday, the Eagles asked EA Sports to improve McKee's rating in Madden 26.

"Dear @EAMADDENNFL, Please accept this as our official request for a rating change for Tanner McKee. Sincerely, the Philadelphia Eagles," the franchise wrote in the caption on X/Twitter.

Apart from McKee, the team also has Dorian Thompson-Robinson and 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord in the quarterback depth chart. Their next preseason game is scheduled against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 16.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Veer Badani
