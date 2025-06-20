"He would like to go to the West Coast": Adam Schefter reveals top team Jalen Ramsey wants to join outside Rams

Miami Dolphins’ All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to be on the trade block. NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped the latest trade rumors update surrounding the 30-year-old on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, June 20.
As per Schefter, Ramsey is keen to make the return to Los Angeles. He said, as per a video shared by McAfee on X:
“I think he would like to go to the West Coast — to Los Angeles, Rams, Chargers, somewhere like that.”
Ramsey won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams before being shipped to the Dolphins in 2023. However, things haven’t been smooth for him in Miami, and he appears to want out. The Dolphins are said to be engaged in trade talks with concerned stakeholders, and Schefter believes a Ramsey trade is very much on the cards.
"The question is: when does it get done? Does it get done next week, the week after, prior to the start of training camp - I don't know exactly when it's going to be, but Jalen Ramsey will get traded. It would be, I would expect, before the start of training camp. We'll see how it shakes out/where he goes," Schefter said.
That sets the stage for a potential reunion with Sean McVay, who has left the door open for reuniting with a player of Ramsey’s caliber.
Sean McVay gets honest on potential Jalen Ramsey reunion
Sean McVay is keeping expectations in check regarding a possible Jalen Ramsey reunion in Los Angeles. Speaking at minicamp last week, the Rams coach addressed the chatter surrounding Ramsey's trade rumors.
The Rams have made multiple inquiries, and McVay confirmed the team remains “open-minded” about bringing back its Super Bowl-winning CB.
“Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred,” McVay said on June 17 per the NFL.
“Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring,” the Rams HC added.
While McVay acknowledged “real obstacles”, including trade compensation and cap logistics, he refused to eliminate the possibility.
