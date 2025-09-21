“Focus on winning, not fashion”: NFL fans thrash Caleb Williams’ pregame outfit as Bears QB arrives for Cowboys clash

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drew plenty of attention for reasons unrelated to football ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

The signal-caller arrived in a look that featured a white tee under a pale green vest, light denim, dark dress shoes and a gold wristwatch.

It became a trending topic on X.

"He could look homeless. QB1 needs to go get us the dub," one fan wrote.

Larry Stetz® @Larry_Stetz @ChicagoBears @Gatorade @CALEBcsw He could look homeless. QB1 needs to go get us the dub.

"Let's focus on winning, not fashion," another fan wrote.

More fan reactions came in.

"Just go win! Da bears," one fan tweeted.

"He's probably gonna wear this vest over his jersey today," another fan said.

"Looks like he went to high school in the 90s," a fan commented.

It was not the first time Williams faced scrutiny for his outfit. A visible undershirt beneath his uniform in the opener and his preseason sock choice previously sparked debate.

Chicago enters Week 3 after two defeats. The Bears squandered a double-digit advantage against Minnesota in their opener, and were routed by Detroit the following week.

Williams has shown growth statistically. His efficiency improved across the board between the first two games, with better accuracy, decision-making and production per throw. Coaches have credited improved footwork as a reason for the uptick.

Caleb Williams works to build chemistry with pass catchers against a familiar foe

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams has emphasized technique in practice, pointing to mechanics as the foundation of his improvement.

"Just being able to get comfortable with my footwork, that (was) my focus from Week 1 to Week 2," Williams said on Saturday, via Chicagobears.com.

That work translated into a pair of touchdown passes to Rome Odunze against Detroit. Odunze has caught every scoring throw from Williams this season and leads the team in receptions and yards.

The quarterback has also stressed developing timing with his tight ends, although their production has been limited through two games. He noted progress in midweek sessions, suggesting those connections could expand as the season continues.

This week’s opponent provides both a challenge and an opportunity. Dallas relies on zone coverage more than any other defense in the league and has been reluctant to blitz. This leaves questions about whether it can disrupt Williams consistently.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, once Chicago’s coach, is adjusting to his new role. His unit surrendered a massive passing total last week, and injuries have forced inexperienced players into prominent roles. All-Pro corner DaRon Bland remains sidelined, while rookie Reddy Steward is pressed into duty in the slot.

The Bears' defense is also shorthanded. Linebacker T.J. Edwards, nickel back Kyler Gordon and top corner Jaylon Johnson are battling injuries heading into the late-afternoon kickoff at Soldier Field.

