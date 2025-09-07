"He looks homeless," "Send him home": NFL fans troll Shedeur Sanders over pre-game outfit for Browns-Bengals season opener

Shedeur Sanders is entering the 2025 NFL season as the Cleveland Browns' third-choice quarterback behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. The team begins its 2025 campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback arrived at Huntington Bank Field in a light gray zip-up jacket paired with relaxed dark trousers. He completed the outfit with white chunky sneakers and a light blue cap. He also carried a beige tote bag. ESPN Cleveland posted a clip of Sanders ahead of the game on their X handle.&quot;Shedeur Sanders is in the building 👀👀👀,&quot; the caption read.Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to Sanders' outfit.&quot;We do not give a fuck send him home 💀,&quot; a fan said.Steve @MuniLotSteveLINK@ESPNCleveland We do not give a fuck send him home 💀&quot;Llooks homeless,&quot; another fan said.Matt @Matt47694031LINK@ESPNCleveland Llooks homeless&quot;Dressed for role as “inactive,&quot; one fan said.Hogie @Hogie2323LINK@ESPNCleveland Dressed for role as “inactive”Some fans joined in to show their support for the fifth-round pick.&quot;Very low key. It's a smart look for him!!!&quot; a fan said.&quot;Dude showed up like a normal athlete, no friends, no flashy outfit, and people still shitting on him. I'm not a Sanders fan but some of y'all straight up hate to hate,&quot; another fan said.&quot;All the Old Man and Little Person in the comments getting their shit off now because they know he'll be QB1 at some point this season,&quot; one fan said.Shedeur Sanders had to wait until the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft after entering the draft as a consensus top-three pick. He was ultimately drafted by the Browns as No. 144 overall.The rookie QB put on a show in Cleveland's preseason opener, throwing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He sat out in the second game due to health issues and completed 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards in the final preseason outing.Analyst breaks Shedeur Sanders' gametime hopes in 2025Shedeur Sanders will not start in the Week 1 clash against the Bengals. But the struggle doesn't end there. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the quarterback is not likely to see much of the field this season.“Don’t plan on seeing the fifth-round pick on the field this season unless things get really weird,” Russini said.As per reports, the Browns have full faith in veteran Flacco to keep the QB mantle and believe that Gabriel has the skill set to back him up. It'd be interesting to see if Sanders chooses to stay in Cleveland or seek a move out to some other franchise.