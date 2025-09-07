  • home icon
  Is Shedeur Sanders playing today vs Bengals? Browns QB's status explored for Week 1 clash

Is Shedeur Sanders playing today vs Bengals? Browns QB's status explored for Week 1 clash

By Nishant
Published Sep 07, 2025 13:11 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (Credits: IMAGN)

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the quarterback room. After missing the first game, Gabriel played most of the preseason snaps. Sanders got the major share of snaps in the first game before sitting out in the second game and throwing some passes in the preseason finale. Flacco stretched his arms in the final outing as well.

There has been a lot of buzz around Sanders as the Browns prepare for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Will the rookie take the field and throw some snaps at Huntington Bank Field?

Will Shedeur Sanders play today vs. the Bengals in Week 1 game?

Although Shedeur Sanders showed his potential in the first preseason game against the Panthers, he is unlikely to play in Sunday's fixture. He is placed behind veteran Flacco and fellow rookie Gabriel in the Browns' depth chart.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the former Colorado Buffaloes QB is unlikely to see much of the field this entire season. The franchise trusts Flacco to lead the charge and Gabriel to back him up whenever needed.

Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a consensus top-three pick but suffered a historic slide. The son of the two-time Super Bowl champion, Deion Sanders, had to wait till the fifth round to hear his name called, when the Browns drafted him with the No. 144 pick.

NBA legend Gilbert Arenas makes bold statement about Shedeur Sanders' future

Former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas discussed Shedeur Sanders' future in the NFL on "The Arena" show on Tuesday. The three-time NBA All-Star believes the Browns' QB might soon move to the richest franchise in the league.

"He (Sanders) got drafted to the wrong team," Arenas said. "That Sanders name, I'm telling you right now, there's only one person that understands business, and he will trade his quarterback for Sanders."
"Dallas is where Sanders is gonna be. Because that name on the back of that jersey is a legacy, and he's gonna want that to ring bells around the globe. Jerry is gonna have him."

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason against the Carolina Panthers in his first game with the Browns. The youngster has shown that he has the skillset to play at the highest level. It won't be a surprise if he leaves for some other team if the Browns don't give him enough game time.

