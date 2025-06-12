“He looks like a vet” - Ex- Browns WR Andrew Hawkins claims Shedeur Sanders has real shot to be QB1 

In a Cleveland quarterback room brimming with experience and uncertainty, it’s a rookie who’s getting the most attention. Former Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins believes Shedeur Sanders' buzz is real.

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Hawkins gave a strong endorsement for Sanders, the fifth-round draft pick many projected as a Day 1 selection.

"Shedeur Sanders has a real chance to be the starter and the reason being, there isn't anything going on with the Browns off season as it pertains to quarterback," Hawkins said. "That is super sexy. You know what you get in Joe Flacco? You hope that Kenny Pickett grabs the reigns. I don't think Kenny Pickett has done that thus far.

"So it comes down to Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur's not gonna wow you when you see him throw it, or his athletic ability. When the pads get on and you watch him go through his process, he looks like a vet compared to what you typically see out of a rookie."

JaKi 🇺🇸 @JaKiTruth LINK Shedeur QB1. Former Browns WR @Hawk Talks #12 "Shedeur Sanders has a real chance to be the starter. He looks like a vet compared to what you typically see out of a rookie" 📽️ @GetUpESPN

Sanders fell unexpectedly in April’s draft, tumbling into the fifth round despite gaudy college stats and pre-draft hype. However, if his early work in Cleveland’s offseason program is any indication, he may already be climbing back up the depth chart.

Shedeur Sanders' minicamp performance validates Andrew Hawkins' assessment of his readiness

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders has outperformed expectations in minicamp. He completed 10 of 12 passes with two touchdowns in Day 1, and an 8-for-9 effort and another score in Day 2. The 85.7% completion rate led all Browns quarterbacks during the early evaluation period, according to USA TODAY.

However, Kevin Stefanski has been cautious with reps. Sanders has mostly worked with second- and third-string units, while Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel have seen more time with the starters.

Despite the growing hype, Sanders isn’t in a rush.

"I view things as, 'I got time.' I got time to grow and mature and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and get the insight from the vets in the room," Sanders said on Tuesday, via USA TODAY. "Whenever it's time for me to play, it's time for me to play. But I'm not really looking too far into the future."

Over four college seasons, Sanders completed over 70% of his passes, racking up 134 touchdowns with just 27 interceptions

Cleveland’s quarterback woes have been well-documented. Since reentering the NFL in 1999, the Browns have started 40 different quarterbacks.

