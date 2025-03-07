“He looks scared” - Former Packers WR drops verdict on Jerry Jones’ comments on Cowboys’ free-agency plans

Jerry Jones caused stir a among Dallas Cowboys fans by saying Dallas won't be aggressive in trying to sign free agents and instead will "fill voids" on the roster. Besides fans, analysts criticized him for taking a conservative approach when many think the Cowboys need to make a splash.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones went in on the Cowboys owner in Thursday's edition of "The Facility":

"We know there's a lot of holes in the Dallas Cowboys' roster, but just listening to that and watching Jerry, he looks scared. He's like, 'I don't want to do what I did, because I did bring some solid free-agent players over here in Stephon Gilmore, and those guys have put eight to nine All-Pros on a team, and it got me nothing.

"'So do I just say forget all that? I'm not being aggressive, and I'm just going to build through the draft, because we draft well, and it may take us a couple years,' but I see a scared Jerry. But Jerry Jones knows scared money don't make money.

"You got to go out here. You got to be aggressive in free agency. And you cannot be scared even though you put together an All-Pro team with a bunch of all pros, and it still didn't work out."

After restructuring the deals of CeeDe Lamb and Dak Prescott to create $56.6 million in cap space, the Cowboys appear to be in a good position to add a couple of star free agents. Jerry Jones hit the brakes on that possibility, rubbing fans the wrong way.

Osa Odighizuwa urges Dallas Cowboys to extend Micah Parsons

After agreeing to a four-year, $80 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa made it clear he wants to keep Micah Parsons by his side.

"It's extremely important. I feel like we play off of each other very well. We do a good job of rushing off of each other. So, for him to come back is very important to me and the team. I think we're a much better football team with him on the field than without him. So, it's extremely important to get that deal done."

This is another issue that Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys need to figure out ahead of the 2025 season.

