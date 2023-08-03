“He need to pay Jonathan Taylor or it’s gonna be a ugly a*s year”: Dez Bryant warns Jim Irsay over $20,000,000 killer whale stunt

Jim Irsay and, now, Dez Bryant are aware of a $20 million plan to release a killer whale from a Miami enclosure near Seattle. According to IGN, Irsay is backing the plan. Dez Bryant put two and two together, noting that the Colts owner would rather spend $20 million on a whale instead of a human who has helped his team stay afloat.

It was reported that Jonathan Taylor requested $16 million annually.

Here's how the Cowboys legend put it in a statement made on Twitter:

Dez Bryant



@JimIrsay



He need to pay you to help out his rookie QB or it's going to be a ugly ass yr!

Bryant tagged both Irsay and the running back in the post. Put simply, Bryant appears miffed at the very least. Of course, he's not as miffed as the running back, who has reportedly asked for a trade from the team over the disagreement.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Irsay, would send the 8,000-pound orca,… pic.twitter.com/I4NP4b6PCA Update: #Colts owner Jim Irsay is planning on spending $20 million to transport a large killer whale across the US from a small enclosure in Miami where she had lived for 53 years to her original home in the Pacific Ocean, via @nypostIrsay, would send the 8,000-pound orca,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jim Irsay begins new era with Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson at 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The biggest insult hurled at Lamar Jackson is that he's the true running back of the Baltimore Ravens. With Richardson joining the Colts, some see a few parallels between his game and that of Jackson. As such, there's a chance that rival fans could hurl that analysis Richardson's way.

With it being clear that the owner has little interest in paying running backs, fans might begin to wonder if Irsay will show a similar hesitancy in paying Anthony Richardson when the day comes, assuming he plays quality ball. It took Lamar Jackson years to convince the Ravens to pay him his big extension.

Could Richardson also be in line to hit a nearly impermeable concrete ceiling?

Anthony Richardson's college recap

Anthony Richardson at Florida v Florida State

The quarterback's first two years in college were not quite memorable with the Florida Gators. Between the two years, he started 10 games. In those games, he passed for seven touchdowns and six interceptions. However, on the ground, he was a bit more memorable, rushing for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

However, his best season was his most recent. In 2022, the quarterback threw for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in 12 games. The biggest red flag for the quarterback is his accuracy. In his best overall season, he completed just 53.8% of his passes.

Put simply, the quarterback still has room for improvement and if he wants to ascend to get his next deal with Irsay, his statistics will need to improve across the board through the air.

Will Richardson rise above his 2022 statistics in the NFL?