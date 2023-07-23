Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler hosted a Zoom meeting on Saturday night. He invited other NFL running backs to the meeting to discuss their desire to get higher contracts. The list of attendees included Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard, who are both holding out for contract extensions.

While fans were commenting on the running backs involved in the meeting, some created some humor. With some saying that quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson should have been invited. Since the two quarterbacks are so well-known for their ability to run.

Others noted that Lamar Jackson received a lucrative contract from the Baltimore Ravens because he is a quarterback. Whereas if he had taken the advice he was given heading into the NFL Draft, he likely would have switched positions.

Just to show that the running back position is excluded from the pay gap in the National Football League. Other fans on Twitter also said that they are curious to see if anything comes out of this Zoom meeting.

These running backs will need to officially take their concerns to the NFLPA if any change is truly made to the running back pay gap.

Sloth @SlothUniversity Lamar Jackson if he listened to the scouts and became a Running Back pic.twitter.com/5FENQfIe1N

Michael Zabkowski @mwzabkowski34 Confirmed that Lamar Jackson isn't a running back... He got paid, running backs aren't

Nelson @BelgerNelson @_MLFootball They figured this out just now?

Jim Diveley @REDHEATCREW @_MLFootball What if they all just didn’t show up for TC?

hurtsdoesntit.eth ItsHurtsSZN3 @Hurtsdoesntit__ @_MLFootball Where’s lamar at of that’s right he got the contract a qb would get

DJtheJeep @JDrsx850i @_MLFootball They should just become QBs or WRs if they want more money

Nick Karns @karnsies817 @_MLFootball It's a big deal having the guys there that are making significant RB money. I hope changes can be made.

Austin Ekeler shows support for running back holdouts

Austin Ekeler is one of the most vocal NFL players about the inconsistency in pay for running backs. He has seen the implications it can have, as he was unable to work out a trade after the Chargers granted him the ability to do so.

As Tony Pollard, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs all declined to sign their franchise tags last week, Ekeler showed support for all three. He stated that NFL teams are well aware that it's hard to find success without a solid ground game.

"This is the kind of trash that has artifically devalued one of the most important positions in the game. Everyone knows it's tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag."

PFF @PFF Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry on the current state of RB contracts pic.twitter.com/lwE7HbYsaP

He said that he supports any running back to do what they need to in order to get their paycheck. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry also said that he feels that the NFL doesn't show any support for or value the position. He said that he, too, stands by all of the running backs looking to get their big pay day.

