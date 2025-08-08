  • home icon
  "He needs to stay his a*s on the sideline": Baker Mayfield fires warning at injured Tristan Wirfs for jumping into practice

“He needs to stay his a*s on the sideline”: Baker Mayfield fires warning at injured Tristan Wirfs for jumping into practice

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 08, 2025 16:30 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback had some advice for the team’s most valuable offensive tackle. This all stems from a fight which broke out during a training camp scrimmage between the Bucs and Tennessee Titans on Thursday. Tampa’s star running back Bucky Irving was thrown to the ground, getting a rise out of his Buccaneer teammates, who got involved, including Tristan Wirfs, who’s still on crutches after undergoing knee surgery.

At a press conference Thursday, Mayfield spoke up about the incident, saying:

“He needs to stay his a*s on the sideline with those crutches, I was in the middle of it, it was fun,” said Mayfield at 0:26.
Wirfs was a critical component to quarterback Baker Mayfield’s success last season, as the former first overall draft pick threw for a career-high 4,500 yards in 2024 and 41 touchdowns. He also has a passer rating of 106.8, but fumbled the ball 13 times, though he only lost two of them.

Wirfs is a two-time First-team All-Pro offensive tackle who has been to four Pro Bowls in his five-year NFL career. He’s expected to miss the early portion of the regular season to reco ver from his surgery. Even with the outstanding blocking of Wirfs in 2024, the Bucs pivot was still sacked 40 times, the second most of his career.

The injury to Wirfs was unexpected and could be a big loss for even one game, seeing as he played 100% of the offensive snap for this team in four of his five seasons, featuring in 94% of those occasions a year ago. He was a part of their previous Super Bowl triumph in the 2020 campaign.

Baker Mayfield’s “luxury” weapons

He may not have Wirfs blocking for him early into this season, but Baker Mayfield should have some help out of the backfield, which could alleviate that stress.

Bucky Irving and Rachaad White may be the most dynamic duo of running backs in the NFL, with the two combining for 2,520 yards from scrimmage last year. For Mayfield, that can alleviate a lot of pressure off his shoulders to hand it off to those guys, who, according to him, are strong blockers as well.

“They get out of pass protection, and if they do not have anybody to pick up, they become just that free outlet,” Mayfield said via Yahoo Sports on Thursday.”
“Those guys, obviously, they can catch like receivers, but getting the ball with them in space is ideal for us, whether it is screen game, checkdowns or designed pass plays for them. ... It is a luxury for us on offense to have two guys like that.”

Last season, as a team, the Bucs put up 2,536 yards on the ground.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

