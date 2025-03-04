“He is picked apart so differently” - Ryan Clark defends Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB faces heat for not throwing at Combine

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class. However, with that position also comes criticism.

Sanders has been under a microscope throughout his collegiate career. That microscope only got bigger once the predraft analysis began last month. Sanders has been heavily criticized heading into the 2025 NFL draft, especially for his decision not to throw at the recent NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

On his show, "The Pivot" on Tuesday, NFL analyst Ryan Clark defended Sanders, suggesting the young signal-caller receives heavier criticism than most because his father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

"My thing is the sort of the different approach to Shedeur, because he's a Sanders, because Deion is his dad, because of the way they've controlled some sort of narratives, because of the way they talk, because of the way they move, because of the confidence they exude," Clark said.

"He seemed to be picked at more than other quarterbacks. … The last No. 1 overall pick to throw at the Combine was Baker Mayfield (in 2018). And so I do believe that Shedeur Sanders is seen so differently. He is picked apart so differently.

"There is, like, a negative connotation on everything he says, everything he does, every decision that he makes, and I think that comes along with it. But from a media standpoint, we have to be honest about what's the history of people throwing at the combine.”

Shedeur Sanders looking to be first quarterback off the board in 2025 NFL draft

Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders just wrapped up a brilliant senior campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes in which he was coached by his father, Deion Sanders. Only one man threw for more touchdowns than Sanders in the entire nation last season. That was Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who rivals Sanders at the top of many draft analysts' boards.

Even so, Sanders is still viewed by many to be the top prospect on the board and has been linked to many teams. Top potential landing spots for Sanders include the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and even the Tennessee Titans at No. 1. As we head into the draft night in April, Sanders' landing spot will perhaps be the biggest story of the night from Green Bay.

