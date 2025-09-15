  • home icon
  "He should probably stick to politics": NFL fans react as Donald Trump reveals true feelings on league's new kickoff rule

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 15, 2025 18:10 GMT
US President Donald Trump departs for White House to New York - Source: Getty
US President Donald Trump departs for White House to New York (image credit: getty)

U.S. President Donald Trump ignited his feud with professional football by blasting the NFL’s kickoff rule in a Truth Social post on Monday.

He said the format is “ridiculous looking” and unworthy of the sport’s traditions, while warning that it makes the game weaker.

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule," Trump wrote. "How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the “normal” kickoff, and looks like hell.
"The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. “Sissy” football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to “roll back” the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"
His remarks were shared on X, and fans tweeted their reactions.

"He should probably stick to politics," one fan said.
"He is right. I don't care for it," another fan said.
"I personally think the new kickoff is outstanding. Especially yesterday," one fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Never touched a field in his life," one fan wrote.
"He’s not wrong," another fan tweeted.
"Trump vs Godell would be a hilarious fight to see," a fan said.
The NFL implemented its redesigned format ahead of the 2024 season after a decisive ownership vote. The arrangement altered where players line up, created a designated zone for kicks to land and adjusted touchback starting points.

NFL’s kickoff rule data points to more action and fewer injuries despite Donald Trump's criticism

Syndication: Massillon Independent - Source: Imagn
League numbers show that the kickoff rule has delivered the results owners hoped for. Kickoff returns rose sharply from historic lows, climbing from just over 21% in 2023 to nearly one-third of attempts in 2024. This season’s opening week produced a return rate above 75%, the highest for any week in more than a decade.

The structure also sought to reduce violent collisions that once made the kickoff one of the most hazardous plays in football. Early data indicated that injury risks have dropped alongside the rise in returns. It has given the NFL confidence to make the rule permanent and tighten it further by spotting touchbacks at the 35-yard line.

U.S. Prsident Donald Trump’s outburst adds another chapter to his history with the league. It goes back to his days as owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals and his failed efforts to join the NFL ownership ranks.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
