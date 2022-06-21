"He is ready to cook and he won't burn the food" - RGIII backs Russell Wilson to lead the Broncos in vaunted AFC West

Russell Wilson kicked off the offseason with a bang with his move to the Denver Broncos.

He will want to have a similar explosion on the gridiron to kick off the regular season. For that to happen, Wilson's going to need to be running at full speed in this year's loaded AFC West race.

One former NFL quarterback thinks the Broncos' latest addition is ready to step up to the plate.

Speaking on "Get Up," Robert Griffin III referenced the old saying from Wilson's days in Seattle with a new twist. He believes the 33-year-old is ready to put together a winner of a season. However, he added that Wilson has some less proven pieces in contrast to what Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford have enjoyed.

Griffin said:

"Russell is ready to cook and he won't burn the food. The problem for Russell is he's cooking with different ingredients than Brady and Stafford. Brady and Stafford didn't have to go to a new team with a new coach. A new coordinator and have the entire team learning a new system."

He continued by reminding everyone that the AFC West is the toughest division in the NFL this season:

"So yes, Russell can get it done. But he's also in the toughest division which is the AFC West, which is a juggernaut, but if he wants to win another ring, he will have to level up his play for sure."

Who will Russell Wilson line up with in Denver?

Russell Wilson has left the cold, dark, rainy inland northwest for the high altitude Mid-West borderlands of Denver, Colorado. Of course, aside from the climate change, the quarterback is also entering an entirely fresh locker room with a new roster and coaching staff.

On offense, Wilson will have multiple high-round draft picks in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler. Additionally, local favorite and sure-handed Tim Patrick will be returning this season.

Meanwhile, veteran Melvin Gordon III and young standout Javonte Williams will be lining up behind Wilson at running back.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is helming a football team for the first time in his career. Hackett is coming off a multi-year ride with Aaron Rodgers as his offensive coordinator.

On defense, the team is largely loaded with free agents. The only exception is Patrick Surtain II, a player often lauded around the city as a breakout cornerback candidate. Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson will be returning as one of the most widely respected safety duos in the league.

The biggest addition for Denver this year was Randy Gregory, a former linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, the major question is: Will Russell Wilson elevate the pieces around him to new heights and return the team to the Peyton Manning days of glory?

