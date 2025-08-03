“He has no relevance in my life”: Shannon Sharpe’s accuser Gabriella's lawyer Tony Buzbee hits back after HOFer accuses him of targeting Black men

Shannon Sharpe's accuser's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, sent a clear message to the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end months after Sharpe accused Buzbee of targeting black men. After becoming known in the NFL in 2021 as the representative of 20 women accusing Deshaun Watson of misconduct, Buzbee returned to the public eye in April.

Two months after his client withdrew a lawsuit against iconic rapper Jay-Z, Buzbee made headlines in April when a lawsuit against Sharpe was filed in Clark County, Nevada.

Gabriella Zuniga accused Sharpe of rape. She met the three-time Super Bowl champion in early 2023, when she was 19. After their relationship turned toxic, Sharpe allegedly inflicted emotional distress on Zuniga. This includes coerced sex acts, inappropriate videotaping and public humiliation. The retired OnlyFans model alleged that Sharpe sexually assaulted her in October and January.

Shortly after the lawsuit went public, Sharpe accused Buzbee of targeting black men, given his prior cases against Watson, Jay-Z and even Sean "Diddy" Combs. In an interview with Esquire, Buzbee made it clear he has nothing against Sharpe.

“I didn’t wake up one morning and say, ‘I want to sue Shannon Sharpe.’ He has no relevance in my life,” Buzbee said. “I actually think he’s very entertaining when he yells and screams and talks about sports that he’s not involved in. But if I think it’s a legitimate case, then I pursue it. And I think this is worth my time.”

Sharpe has been involved in several scandals over the past year. Months before this lawsuit, he went viral for accidentally livestreaming himself having an intimate moment with an unidentified woman on Instagram.

Shannon Sharpe's lawyer shared a strong connection with Tony Buzbee

The $50 million lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe reached a mutual settlement in July, Tony Buzbee announced. Speaking with Esquire, Sharpe's lead attorney, Michael Marino, explained that an old connection with Buzbee helped both parties reach an agreement.

“Like many highly successful individuals, Tony Buzbee is a complex and formidable figure," Marino said. "In the matter involving Shannon Sharpe, although we stood on opposite sides of the legal aisle, our shared experience as former officers in the United States Marine Corps fostered a mutual respect that guided our discussions.

"That brotherhood enabled us to speak candidly and constructively, ultimately allowing us to reach a resolution that served the interests of all parties involved.”

In the wake of this settlement, Sharpe was fired from ESPN. Despite taking a significant hit to his brand, he remains a prominent figure through his podcasts, "Nightcap" and "Club Shay Shay."

