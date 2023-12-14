Alix Earle and her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, officially announced their relationship in November. After months of speculation, the couple addressed their romance on Earle's wildly popular podcast, "Hot Mess with Alix Earle."

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Earle's special guest was her roommate and best friend, Kristin. The two spoke about various topics, including her relationship with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Kristin: "You attract like docile people."

Alix Earle: "I do, even like BB. That's what we call NFL man Braxton. We call him BB. Like he is just like... angel. Like perfect because I can't be around someone who's as crazy and devilish as me. It will never work."

Earle: "There's a lot of weird, like invisible string things with Braxton, I will say. But there's so many weird things that I'm like, we've been connected for years. I will say Braxton's the first boyfriend I've ever had that hangs out with my friends.

During the conversation, Alix Earle referred to Braxton Berrios as an "angel" and said they complement each other well. She noted that there are many aspects of their lives that sort of show they were destined to meet and be together. The TikTok star even said she loves how he is comfortable being friends with her close friends.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel gave Braxton Berrios dating advice

Braxton Berrios' relationship with Alix Earle became a topic of conversation when he appeared on Kay Adams' show "Up & Adams." She asked Berrios if Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ever offers relationship advice. He said McDaniel likes to brag about his relationship with his wife, Katie.

Braxton Berrios said that Mike McDaniel told him that same day that he and Earle should get married.

"Coach McDaniels loves to chirp and loves the chirp me about that... I think it's more satire than actual advice," Berrios said. "Supposedly, he is very comfortable and confident about, you know, his game of getting his wife that absolutely has been portrayed to me, but there's not much advice.

"I mean, today, he told me get married, everything gets better. So I guess that is a little bit of advice."

The Miami Dolphins WR said Coach McDaniel also likes to 'chirp' at him about his relationship. However, the marriage tip is the only advice that he has given him.