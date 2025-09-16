  • home icon
  "He's Baker Mayfield's b**ch": Antonio Browns takes shot at CJ Gardner-Johnson after getting humbled by injured Buccaneers QB on MNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 16, 2025 04:50 GMT
Baker Mayfield made a few clutch plays in the fourth quarter to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make an epic comeback victory. During a third-and-10 play, the quarterback ran down the field for a first down while his team had a 14-10 lead. The quarterback was tackled during this play and fell to the ground.

Mayfield initially looked hurt after the tackle. However, when Texans star CJ Gardner-Johnson decided to look down on the quarterback while he was recovering from the tackle. This triggered the Bucs quarterback, who quickly got up to trash-talk the safety. Former NFL star Antonio Brown shared the clip on social media, taking a shot at CJ Gardner-Johnson.

"CJ Gardner Johnson= Baker's B**ch," Brown wrote in the caption of the post.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before halftime, Baker Mayfield's 15-yard passing touchdown to Emeka Egbuka gave the Bucs a 10-14 lead at NRG Stadium. However, in the fourth quarter, the momentum shifted in favor of the Texans after Ka'imi Fairbairn scored a 53-yard field goal to minimize the deficit to one point.

With just over two minutes left, running back Nick Chubb's 25-yard rushing touchdown put his team in the lead with a 19-14 scoreline. All hope seemed lost for the Bucs to make a comeback. However, Mayfield did not give up until the end.

The quarterback failed to connect with Emeka Egbuka during a third-and-10 play with just around a minute left in the game. On the fourth down, Mayfield decided to run with the ball, giving his team the much-needed first down. This set up the offensive momentum that the Bucs needed.

Rachaad White then scored a two-yard rushing touchdown with just seconds left to secure the victory for his team with a 19-20 final score. Baker Mayfield ended the night completing 25 of the 38 passes he attempted for 215 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield shares his thoughts after 19-20 victory over the Texans at NRG Stadium

After the game, the NFL shared a clip of the quarterback talking about the action-packed sequence of Monday Night Football.

In the video, Baker Mayfield expressed his excitement about securing a 2-0 record with the Bucs to start off the season.

"Got another win," Mayfield said. "Monday Night football though. Two and 0. Onto the next."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers next face the New York Jets at home on Sept. 21. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
