"He's Baker Mayfield's b**ch": Antonio Browns takes shot at CJ Gardner-Johnson after getting humbled by injured Buccaneers QB on MNF

Baker Mayfield made a few clutch plays in the fourth quarter to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make an epic comeback victory. During a third-and-10 play, the quarterback ran down the field for a first down while his team had a 14-10 lead. The quarterback was tackled during this play and fell to the ground.Mayfield initially looked hurt after the tackle. However, when Texans star CJ Gardner-Johnson decided to look down on the quarterback while he was recovering from the tackle. This triggered the Bucs quarterback, who quickly got up to trash-talk the safety. Former NFL star Antonio Brown shared the clip on social media, taking a shot at CJ Gardner-Johnson.&quot;CJ Gardner Johnson= Baker's B**ch,&quot; Brown wrote in the caption of the post.Before halftime, Baker Mayfield's 15-yard passing touchdown to Emeka Egbuka gave the Bucs a 10-14 lead at NRG Stadium. However, in the fourth quarter, the momentum shifted in favor of the Texans after Ka'imi Fairbairn scored a 53-yard field goal to minimize the deficit to one point.With just over two minutes left, running back Nick Chubb's 25-yard rushing touchdown put his team in the lead with a 19-14 scoreline. All hope seemed lost for the Bucs to make a comeback. However, Mayfield did not give up until the end.The quarterback failed to connect with Emeka Egbuka during a third-and-10 play with just around a minute left in the game. On the fourth down, Mayfield decided to run with the ball, giving his team the much-needed first down. This set up the offensive momentum that the Bucs needed.Rachaad White then scored a two-yard rushing touchdown with just seconds left to secure the victory for his team with a 19-20 final score. Baker Mayfield ended the night completing 25 of the 38 passes he attempted for 215 yards and two passing touchdowns.Baker Mayfield shares his thoughts after 19-20 victory over the Texans at NRG StadiumAfter the game, the NFL shared a clip of the quarterback talking about the action-packed sequence of Monday Night Football.In the video, Baker Mayfield expressed his excitement about securing a 2-0 record with the Bucs to start off the season.&quot;Got another win,&quot; Mayfield said. &quot;Monday Night football though. Two and 0. Onto the next.&quot;The Tampa Bay Buccaneers next face the New York Jets at home on Sept. 21. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.