"He’s becoming a national treasure": NFL fans react to Jason Kelce arriving for Steelers vs Vikings broadcast in Ireland

Jason Kelce was on hand in Dublin this week as the NFL hosted its first ever regular season game in Ireland. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings faced off early Sunday morning and ahead of the game, the former Philadelphia Eagles center was seen entering Croke Park. Kelce, with a beer in hand, entered the stadium, dressed in a soccer jersey and tan sweater. The former Eagles center waved and acknowledged fans as he made his way down the sidelines. The video of Jason Kelce in Dublin, Ireland, was shared by the NFL on their X account. Fans on the social media platform loved to see the Super Bowl winner enjoying his time ahead of the Steelers and Vikings game. One fan even declared that Kelce was a 'national treasure.Some noticed Kelce had a beer in hand, seeing as he is a big fan of the beverage, it wasn't shocking to fans. Others proclaimed their excitement for him to experience the game. &quot;He's got the Guinness in hand!&quot;-one fan noted.&quot;Kelce's the man, can't wait for the game&quot;-one fan proclaimed. &quot;Best Center of all time.&quot;-said another of Kelce. Since retiring from the NFL after the 2023 NFL season, Jason Kelce has become one of the faces of the league. &quot;Bro's the goat.&quot;-said another. &quot;That zany Jason Kelce. If only the media would cover more of his antics!&quot;-one person wrote on X.&quot;He just traveled for the beer.&quot;-one person joked. Jason Kelce visited firefighters while in DublinWhile visiting Dublin, Ireland this weekend former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made a special visit to first responders. The Dublin Fire Brigade shared photos on X of Kelce's visit to their station. Kelce was in full firefighter gear and even took a turn on the apparatus. The Dublin Fire Brigade, joked in the caption that they didn't get an invite to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding when he visited. The former Eagles center also wouldn't reveal whether he was rooting for the Minnesota Vikings or Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's matchup.While he was an honorary member of the Dublin Fire Brigade this week, just last week he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band. While in Baltimore with the Monday Night Football crew, Kelce made a cameo with the marching band and tried his had at the saxophone.