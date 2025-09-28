Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Jefferson

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game got underway at 9:30 a.m. ET from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The Steelers entered the game on the back of a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Vikings crushed the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10 in their previous game.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the offense for Pittsburgh, which was the designated home team in the international game. Carson Wentz continued as the Vikings' starting QB while J.J. McCarthy remained sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Vikings won the toss in Week 4 and chose to defer. However, it was Minnesota that opened the scoring in the first quarter when Will Reichard made a 41-yard field goal.

The Steelers got on the board late in the first quarter when Kenneth Gainwell rushed for a 1-yard TD. Chris Bosswell converted the extra point. Pittsburgh extended its lead in the second quarter when Rodgers and DK Metcalf combined for an 80-yard TD. Bosswell converted the extra point.

Reichard made a 28-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

The Steelers led 14-6 at halftime.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Pittsburgh Steelers 7 7 Minnesota Vikings 3 3

Pittsburgh Steelers players' stats

Quarterback:

Rushing and receiving:

Kicking:

Minnesota Vikings players' stats

Quarterback:

Rushing and receiving:

Kicking:

The final scores will be updated as soon as the game ends.

