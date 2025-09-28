  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Jefferson

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Jefferson

By Arnold
Modified Sep 28, 2025 14:54 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Jefferson (Image Credits - GETTY)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Justin Jefferson (Image Credits - GETTY)

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game got underway at 9:30 a.m. ET from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Ad

The Steelers entered the game on the back of a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Vikings crushed the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10 in their previous game.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the offense for Pittsburgh, which was the designated home team in the international game. Carson Wentz continued as the Vikings' starting QB while J.J. McCarthy remained sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Vikings won the toss in Week 4 and chose to defer. However, it was Minnesota that opened the scoring in the first quarter when Will Reichard made a 41-yard field goal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Steelers got on the board late in the first quarter when Kenneth Gainwell rushed for a 1-yard TD. Chris Bosswell converted the extra point. Pittsburgh extended its lead in the second quarter when Rodgers and DK Metcalf combined for an 80-yard TD. Bosswell converted the extra point.

Reichard made a 28-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

The Steelers led 14-6 at halftime.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Pittsburgh Steelers7 7
Minnesota Vikings3 3
Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers players' stats

Quarterback:

Rushing and receiving:

Kicking:

Minnesota Vikings players' stats

Quarterback:

Rushing and receiving:

Kicking:

The final scores will be updated as soon as the game ends.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications