"He's benched already": NFL fans react as Travis Hunter set to miss preseason game vs. Saints citing upper-body injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have issued a concerning update about their 2025 NFL draft's first-round pick, Travis Hunter. The two-way star made his preseason debut against the Steelers last week. He played 10 offensive snaps along with eight defensive snaps.The NFL world was expecting to see more of Travis Hunter during the Jaguars' game against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. However, according to insider Adam Schefter, the 2024 Heisman winner might not see playing time on Sunday.This is because the two-way star is dealing with an upper-body injury that needs rest and rehabilitation, according to coach Liam Coen. Hunter was also sidelined during Friday's practice session to give him time to recover.&quot;Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is dealing with what Coach Liam Coen called an upper body injury and may not play in Sunday's preseason game at New Orleans,&quot; Schefter tweeted.Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Hunter's injury news.BLOCKXS.COM @blockxsLINK@AdamSchefter @ESPNdirocco Looks like he's benched alreadyjamiestayready99 @jjamiemosley961LINK@AdamSchefter @ESPNdirocco Stick to one side bro. Your not going to make 2 way.Yard Line Yoda @YardLineYodaLINK@AdamSchefter @ESPNdirocco Every player is sore and half the league is injured but if they wanna hold him out for precaution let’s make it a headline so everyone comments “haha he can’t play 2 ways”Sam’s Picks @Splays_50LINK@AdamSchefter @ESPNdirocco He’s not going to be able to last a full season playing both sides of the ballJamie McGroarty⚽️ @coachmcg11LINK@AdamSchefter @ESPNdirocco the problem with this, is when he is hurt, you lose two playersBACK 2 BACK SZN @crouforlifeLINK@AdamSchefter @ESPNdirocco buddy is not going to play both sides of the ball for longHunter was not the only one sidelined during Friday's practice as nine other players, including CBs Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown, were held off due to injury concerns.Shannon Sharpe shares his take on Travis Hunter's preseason debut for the Jaguars against the SteelersDespite playing both sides of the ball, the 2024 Heisman winner did not have much of an impact during his team's 31-25 loss to the Steelers.After his preseason debut, retired 3x Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe gave his assessment of the rookie on the &quot;Nightcap&quot; show. He said Travis Hunter put up an average performance on the field.&quot;He did have 11 snaps, two receptions for nine yards,&quot; Sharpe said (Timestamp-5:05). &quot;Nothing deep, nothing significant. He gave up leverage on one play- he'll learn, these guys are really good. If you got leverage, and he had leverage and let the guy bounce outside, you ain't catching those guys.&quot;&quot;You've to maintain your lane of responsibility and intergrity. But like I said, it was what it was. We saw what he was. How do we rate it?&quot;The Jaguars' preseason game will be played on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 pm ET. They then kick off Week 1 with a game against the Carolina Panthers on September 7 at EverBank Stadium. Can they make a playoff run this year after finishing with a 4-13 campaign in 2024?