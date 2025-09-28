"He's not better than Shedeur Sanders": Skip Bayless shades Dillon Gabriel while breaking down Jimmy Haslam's reason to draft Deion Sanders' son

Skip Bayless has come forward to dissect Shedeur Sanders' stint with the Cleveland Browns. They acquired Coach Prime's son in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft after he fell off as a projected first-round pick. During his rookie debut campaign in the league, he is currently serving as the third-string option behind QB1 Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel.However, Skip Bayless decided to throw some shade on Gabriel. On Saturday's episode of his show, he also gave his perspective and reasoning as to why Jimmy Haslam and his team decided to draft Shedeur Sanders after acquiring a rookie quarterback in the third round.&quot;Maybe there's a glimmer of hope provided by his father,&quot; Bayless said (Timestamp-2:35). &quot;So before the draft Shedeur and Deion did have dinner with Jimmy Haslam, the owner of the Cleveland Browns. And even though they didn't want to go to the Browns in the first round, the sorry a** Browns, they did like Jimmy Haslam, and he liked them, and Jimmy would love to rub elbows with Deion and in turn, his son.&quot;&quot;Jimmy Haslam loves publicity, and he knew that once the fifth round hit, that if he told his GM and his head coach, we are taking Shedeur, that it would cause quite a big publicity splash. You can call it a publicity stunt, if you will. Kevin Stefanski wnated zero to do with Shedeur Sanders. They had already taken 50 slots earlier, Dillon Gabriel. I'm going to tell you again about Dillon Gabriel, I watched him a lot at Oklahoma. He's a little better than Tua, and he's right out of the Tua mold. ... He's better than Tua, but he's not better than Shedeur.&quot;So far under Joe Flacco as the QB1, the Browns have managed to put up a 1-2 record. Last week, they managed to secure a 13-10 victory over the Packers after starting the season with two consecutive losses.ESPN's Mike Greenberg pushes back on Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders debateMike Greenberg made an appearance on ESPN Cleveland. During this interview, he shared his perspective on all the situations that have transpired throughout Shedeur's draft process.He also talked about how the league quickly shifted the narrative surrounding the rookie quarterback.&quot;There is not one draft analyst, not one who said this guy can't play at all,&quot;Greenberg said. &quot;The idea that all of a sudden we've decided he can't play, there's not one who hasn't rated Dillon Gabriel, not one I prepare for the draft. I start studying these guys. ... There is no one person. Go back and find me one draft analyst who had Dillon Gabriel rated ahead of Shedeur Sanders.&quot;&quot;So I personally am confounded. And the things people are saying that Dillon Gabriel does well, processing and all that stuff are exactly the things people were telling me that Shedeur did well.&quot;Will Kevin Stefanski give Shedeur Sanders an opportunity to showcase his talent on the field this year?