“He’s coming for vengeance”: NFL fans react as Texans sign ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette after UFL stint

Damon Arnette declared for the 2020 NFL draft after his collegiate stint with Ohio State. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired him with the 19th pick. However, Arnette spent just two seasons with the Raiders before playing one season each with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs as a part of their practice squads.

In December 2024, the cornerback transitioned into the United Football League, signing with the Houston Roughnecks. Now, he is returning to compete in the NFL after one year in the UFL.

On Friday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Houston Texans have finalized a deal with Damon Arnette.

"Texans signed former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette, who most recently played for the UFL's Houston Roughnecks this year," Schefter tweeted.

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to the former first-round pick's return to the NFL.

"He's coming for vengeance," one fan commented.

"People loved him coming out of college. Wonder if the Texans can tap into the talent he showed at Ohio State," another fan said.

"Hasn't played in the NFL in 3 years either. I love this type of comeback story!" this fan wrote.

"COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR," another fan said.

"Shoutout to him. Hopefully he can rebrand his career," this fan stated.

"Great to see Damon Arnette getting another shot! Wishing him success with the Texans," one fan commented.

Arnette finished his 2025 campaign with the Roughnecks with a 5-5 record. He tallied a total of 18 tackles, one sack and five pass breakups for the team. Before that, the cornerback played in 13 games in the NFL for the Raiders and put up 29 total tackles, one tackle for loss and three passes defended.

Damon Arnette vowed to turn life around

Damon Arnette found himself in various legal troubles at the beginning of his professional career in the league. He was released by the Raiders after a clip of him wielding weapons and making death threats went viral.

In May, Arnette had an interview with KRPC. During this interaction, he opened up about wanting to make some changes in his life and seek redemption.

"I had to take a look in the mirror," Arnette said. "I had to make some serious life changes. And the main thing that I did was I invited back my support system, my foundation... I see how dangerous it is to be trying to nagivate in a new world, new environment and new situations with no experience. So, I definitely learn from that end."

The Houston Texans begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Rams in September. Arnette joins a cornerback room that boasts players like Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr.

