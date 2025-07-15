"He's only cool if he can perform!": NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield's first look in Bucs new throwback jersey

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their new 50th anniversary throwback jerseys for the 2025 NFL season. The uniforms appear to be almost a completely opposite look as the popular 'creamsicle' throwback ones that have worn on occasion the past few years.

Ad

The new throwback one features a white helmet, jersey, and pants combination with the iconic red and creamsicle colors splashed throughout the uniform. The Buccaneers posted a photo of star QB Baker Mayfield wearing the full uniform and it has fans talking on social media.

"The coolest QB in the league just got cooler 😮‍💨." the post was captioned alongside the photo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response, some NFL fans made clear that Mayfield was only the coolest QB in the league if he was playing good football. Some discussed who they thought was the coolest QB in the NFL.

"He's only cool if he can perform!" one fan wrote.

"that's not josh allen pal." one fan wrote.

"jayden daniels is 100000000000000000 times cooler😭😭😭😭😭😭😭." one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear their belief that the new throwback jerseys were extremely sharp.

"Baker is ready to cook in the throwbacks." one fan wrote.

"just go back to these full time, they are the best Tampa has ever had and one of the best logos in sports history." one fan wrote.

"Love them!" one fan wrote.

Ad

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their NFC South dominance in 2025?

The Buccaneers have won the NFC South every season since the 2021 campaign and look set to remain as the best roster in the division on paper heading into 2025.

The Buccaneers have arguably the most talented and complete offensive unit in all of football, due in large part to their equally elite passing and rushing attack. Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin, WR Emeka Egbuka, and WR Jalen McMillan form one of the best WR rooms in the NFL. Furthermore, RB Bucky Irving proved in 2024 that he is one of the very best rushers in the league as well.

Ad

Elsewhere on the roster, the Buccaneers have a talented defensive unit and a great head coach as well. Mayfield has been one of the best QB's in football since arriving in Tampa Bay and has the second most passing yards (8,544) and the most passing touchdowns (69) in the NFL over the past two seasons.

The combination of these aspects make Mayfield and the Buccaneers a team to watch in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.