"He's definitely getting banned from ESPN" - NFL fans react as Paul Heyman takes shots at Shannon Sharpe in insane Pat McAfee interview

Paul Heyman became the talk of the town on social media after appearing to throw shade on Shannon Sharpe in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. The pro wrestling manager commented on WWE star CM Punk doing as much for his reputation as Sharpe does for ESPN. Heyman also said he was referring to Sharpe being sued when the crowd began booing him during his interview.

On Sunday, Sharpe was accused of sexual assault and battery in a $50 million civil lawsuit by a woman who was allegedly one of his former partners.

"CM Punk does as much good to my reputation as Shannon Sharpe does to ESPN's," Heyman said, much to the surprise of McAfee. "... You don’t care about the opinions of people who pay you. They sit there, and they go, ‘Hey Mr. McAfee, don’t talk about Shannon Sharpe on the air today!’ And you go, ‘Pfft, I talk about anything I want. I’m Pat McAfee, watch me swing my schlong all over the place.'"

Fans on X had wild reactions to Heyman's comments on Sharpe, with some suggesting that the WWE personality might never be invited on ESPN again.

"Yeah bro, Paul Heyman definitely getting banned from ESPN LLMMMFFFAAOOO," one tweeted.

"Oohh this doesn’t look good at all," another added.

"Why is Heyman doing this? Like why he tryna disturb his workplace situation? That's kinda wack to me," a third commented.

Some also suggested that it was the first time McAfee looked uncomfortable on his show.

"Never seen pat silenced like this before," one wrote.

"McAfee's crew ain't even been that quiet in their LIVES," a user added.

"@PatMcAfeeShow holding on for life in this clip," a fan commented.

While the allegations against Sharpe have made headlines, Heyman's public jibe at the former NFL star might have stirred up the controversy.

ESPN, which is licensed with the "Pat McAfee Show," has been more involved with the WWE after merging with the UFC. However, it remains to be seen if Heyman will face any consequences for his statements on Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe responds to $50 million lawsuit via post on X

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe - Source: Imagn

Hours after a $50 million lawsuit was filed against him, Shannon Sharpe responded to the allegations in a statement issued by his counsel. The Pro Football Hall of Famer denied the r*pe allegations.

“Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct — especially the gross lie of ‘r*pe’ — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail,” the statement reads. “He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law.”

Shannon Sharpe, who won three Super Bowls during his playing career as a tight end, has transitioned into a sports analyst since retiring. He started his own podcast, "Club Shay Shay," in September 2020 on Fox, which moved to The Volume, a podcast network founded by Colin Cowherd, in August 2023.

Sharpe also makes appearances on ESPN's "First Take."

