"He’s drinking beers at Wrestlemania" - NFL fans react as George Kittle misses first day of voluntary workouts amid contract uncertainty

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle didn't attend the team’s first voluntary offseason workout session on Tuesday. The absence comes as Kittle and the team continue contract negotiations.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that while quarterback Brock Purdy was present at the team facility in Santa Clara, Kittle was not. Both players are currently in talks for long-term contract extensions.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, Kittle and the team remain far apart in negotiations. Kittle has had a history of injuries, but still managed to record 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns across 15 games last season.

However, his situation has drawn attention online after fans noted his recent appearance at WrestleMania.

“He’s drinking beers at Wrestlemania,” one fan said.

“That man is in Las Vegas drunk somewhere,” another commented.

“He’s auditioning for the WWE first,” one user quipped.

“Dude was shocked about Cody Rhodes losing,” another said.

“Kittle's busy training for the main event at 'Mania,” a third commented.

At this point, there’s no indication that George Kittle's absence is tied to a larger issue.

George Kittle talks stall, no progress yet on Fred Warner extension

Per The Athletic’s Michael Silver, George Kittle and the Niners have discussed a new deal but remain far apart. Meanwhile, there have been no substantive extension talks with linebacker Fred Warner.

Kittle is entering the final year of a five-year, $75 million contract. Despite previous injury concerns, he’s missed just eight games over the last four regular seasons and has played in all nine postseason contests in that span. He has also maintained high-level production, earning four straight Pro Bowl selections and topping 1,000 yards in 2023 and 2024.

Warner, who signed a record-breaking extension in 2021, has remained consistent with three straight All-Pro seasons and no missed games. His contract now ranks second at the position in AAV. With two years left on his deal, the team may wait for clarity on Brock Purdy’s contract before making new commitments.

