  • "He’s going to lock in": Kylie Kelce reveals Travis Kelce's secret to becoming daughter's favorite uncle

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 05, 2025 21:21 GMT
Kylie Kelce reveals Travis Kelce's secret to becoming daughter's favorite uncle. (Credits: GETTY)

Travis Kelce has been the favorite "uncle" of his brother Jason's daughters. In fact, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has often been noted for praising the Kansas City Chiefs star for the bond he shares with her daughters.

In Thursday's episode of the 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, Kylie Kelce talked about the reason why her daughters - Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett - love spending time with Travis Kelce. Kylie recalled a recent incident where her daughters “assumed that” their father was talking to the Chiefs' tight end and insisted on joining the call.

"Just the other day, my husband [Jason Kelce] was on a call on the computer, and [the girls] assumed that he was on the podcast with Travis. I was like, ‘I don’t think he’s on the phone with Uncle Trav.’ They were convinced that just because [Jason] was on the computer, [he was talking to Travis]," Kylie said. [28:43]
Kylie went ahead and revealed how her daughters have an unbelievable "enthusiasm" when it comes to spending time with Travis Kelce. In fact, according to her, it was the tight end's ability to give "them his undivided attention" that made him their favorite uncle.

"They just know that when he comes, he’s going to lock in. He’s going to give them his undivided attention. They’re going to be like, ‘Can you get on the floor?’ He’s going to be already down there," Kylie further explained.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie crowned Travis Kelce as 'king of funcles'

In episode 6 of the 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast earlier this year, Kylie Kelce officially crowned brother-in-law Travis Kelce as the "king of funcles." The podcaster discussed the attention the tight end gives to her nieces, which sometimes makes him their favorite person more than their father, Jason. Kylie recalled an incident involving her daughter Wyatt and Travis Kelce and said:

"Whenever she gets to go downstairs and talk to Uncle Trav [on the podcast], it is like, ‘Uncle Trav, guess what.’ Jason will [then] be like, ‘Alright, go upstairs with Mom,’ and I can see her nodding with her headphones on. Travis is over there like, ‘No way, tell me more.’ I mean, I get it."

ie further went ahead, praising Travis as "a fun guy, the king of funcles," for how affectionate he has been towards her daughters. Talking about daughters, Kylie and Jason welcomed their fourth child - Finnely - in April. Almost a month later, Jason confessed that Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has officially met Finnley.

Edited by William Paul
