Tetairoa McMillan has put up elite numbers at Arizona, but not everyone is sold on him as a top-tier NFL prospect. On Friday, NFL analyst John Middlekauff made his stance clear, questioning whether McMillan belongs in the elite WR conversation.

"I wouldn't take him in the top 10, but that's just me," Middlekauff said on his podcast. ... “If I’m drafting a wide receiver at four overall, he’s got to be Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers or Julio Jones. And I don’t know if this guy’s that. Might be, but to me, he’s more like a guy you take in the teens.”

That’s a tough evaluation for McMillan, who’s been nothing short of dominant at Arizona. In 2023, he racked up 90 receptions for 1,402 yards (fifth-most in the nation) and 10 touchdowns. He torched No. 22 Utah for 116 yards and a score and dropped 266 yards (a Territorial Cup record) on Arizona State.

His 2024 season only strengthened his résumé. He posted 1,319 yards on 84 receptions, was named a Consensus All-American, and became a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award (won by Travis Hunter). His 304-yard, four-touchdown performance against New Mexico set a school record.

Despite his production, McMillan faces an uphill battle to break into the NFL’s top WR tier. With 3,423 career yards, the most in Wildcats history, he’s proven he can dominate at the college level. But in a draft class stacked with talent, some scouts remain skeptical.

Tetairoa McMillan could be Seattle’s next big playmaker at No. 18

Seattle’s receiving corps looks a lot different heading into 2025. With D.K. Metcalf traded and Tyler Lockett gone, the Seahawks could be eyeing another playmaker in the draft. Enter Tetairoa McMillan, one of the most dynamic receivers available.

The Seahawks made waves this offseason, signing Sam Darnold to a big deal and adding former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But a young, high-upside WR could be the missing piece.

McMillan’s size, hands and route-running would give Seattle another go-to weapon. If he’s available at No. 18, the Seahawks might not pass up the chance to add a true outside threat.

