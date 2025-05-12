"He’s got plenty of juice": Jerry Jones' son compares George Pickens to 75-TD Cowboys icon

The Dallas Cowboys acquired George Pickens via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. The wideout will serve as another offensive weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Since many have been hyping Pickens, Jerry Jones' son, Stephen, shared his thoughts on the receiver's ability.

"He’s just a dynamic receiver," said Jones via CBS Sports' Adam Schein. "Everybody says we’re looking for a [number] two. I mean, George can be a one. He’s got that type of talent. He’s got an unbelievable ball-tracking ability. He’s got plenty of juice and he’s a fiery competitor. And we love that, he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team."

Stephen, who is the Cowboys' Executive Vice President, also suggested that he sees shades of Dez Bryant in Pickens.

"He reminds a lot in our building of Dez Bryant, in terms of his competitiveness and what he brings to the field." Stephen said.

Bryant played 10 seasons in the NFL, eight of which were with the Cowboys. He racked up 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns on 537 receptions across his career in the pro league. The WR earned three Pro Bowl honors during his career.

It will be interesting to see if Pickens can complement star wideout CeeDee Lamb in Dallas next season.

George Pickens responds to claims about calling Pittsburgh "cheapest organization in NFL"

NFL: Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens - Source: Imagn

After the Cowboys acquired George Pickens, the WR appeared to slam the Steelers for being the "cheapest organization" in the NFL on Instagram.

However, Pickens suggested that his comments about the Steelers were fabricated by AI.

"Literally on a plane. No service. Just landed and seen straight lies from Pitt fans. Stop with AI trying to make a story. I’m happy for everything the Steel City did for me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there" Pickens wrote on his IG story on Sunday.

Pickens recorded 900 yards with three touchdowns on 59 receptions in his final year with the Steelers. He recorded 87 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in Pittsburgh's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

