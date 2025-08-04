  • home icon
  • “He’s got a rocket up his a**”: George Kittle draws wild review at 49ers training camp

By Joel Lefevre
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:55 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers Minicamp - Source: Imagn
It looks like the San Francisco 49ers are eager to prove this year that last season's setback was not an indication of their team's potential. In 2024, the 49ers went from NFC champions the year before to a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Their six-time Pro Bowl tight end, George Kittle, seems to be on a mission to lead his team to a better record this year.

We are less than a week away from the start of pre-season as Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams remain the main standouts at training camp so far. In fact, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer provided a rather wild review of the 49ers tight end's performance in training camp. He said on Sunday:

“George Kittle, somebody told me affectionately, that he’s playing like he’s got a rocket up his a**. Trent Williams has come into camp in the best shape he’s come into a camp in a while.”
It’s not surprising to hear those two names being mentioned ahead of the 2025 campaign, however, as they will both be key figures in the Niners’ offense this year.

Kittle was one of the few bright spots for Kyle Shanahan’s crew last season, making 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

On the offensive line, though, Williams was fighting through an ankle injury last season, and the three-time Pro Bowl lineman only featured in 10 games. His absence left quarterback Brock Purdy scrambling more often than not as he was sacked 31 times, the most for him in a single NFL season.

In April, Kittle was given a four-year extension with the Niners for $76.4 million, with $40 million guaranteed. That makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL with an annual salary of $19.1 million. In September 2024, Williams and the team finalized a new three-year deal that will pay him $82.66 million with $48 million fully guaranteed.

George Kittle is Brock Purdy’s go-to guy next season

In past seasons, Brock Purdy had his share of picks to throw the ball to, but there’s no doubt who his top dog in the pass-catching department will be in 2025.

Deebo Samuel is no longer with the Niners, while Yahoo Sports reports that Jauan Jennings has missed four practices with a calf strain and Jacob Cowing is dealing with a hamstring injury. In addition to that, Demarcus Robinson may be suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, while Brandon Aiyuk is rehabbing from ACL surgery.

That means Kittle could play an even more prominent role in the offense as he and running back Christian McCaffrey are the team’s top two offensive playmakers.

Despite the struggles last season, San Francisco still averaged the fourth-most passing yards per game in 2024 (249.1) and also ranked fourth in offensive yards per game (376.3). Kittle has reached the 1,000+ yards receiving mark four times in his NFL career.

Joel Lefevre

Edited by Satagni Sikder
