"He's got to shut people up": Kay Adams questions doubts around Justin Herbert ahead of Chargers training camp

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Justin Herbert in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. In five seasons, the quarterback has led them to two playoff appearances. Last year, the Chargers finished second in the AFC West, qualifying for the playoffs, losing to the Texans in the wild-card round.

On Tuesday, Kay Adams expressed confidence in Justin Herbert's ability to lead the Chargers to success despite the uncertainty surrounding his talent.

"I'm really excited for LA Chargers," Adams said on her show. "Are they flying under the radar a litle bit because of how rough that playoff loss was. ... I am a believe in Justin Herbert. I've always been a believer. ... I'm curious, what is the question? Is it a lazy nerve? We're talking about former players and an analyst, people who've played with him, even for a stretch of time.

"I do want to know what this is about. What is the indictment on Justin and it clutches, just does come up. I hate it. I don't want it to be a thing. ... These narratives are a thing until they aren't. He's got the most complete team around him that he's ever had, and he's got to put up big wins, and he's got to shut people up."

In five seasons, Herbert has made 79 appearances for the Chargers, recording 21,093 yards and 137 TDs passing with 45 interceptions.

As Jim Harbaugh prepares for year two with the team, he utilized this year's draft to strengthen the offense by acquiring RB Omarion Hampton and WR Tre Harris in the first two rounds.

Nick Wright expresses skepticism over Justin Herbert hype

The Chargers had a decent start last year in a new era under Jim Harbaugh. Following a playoff run, fans have high expectations with Justin Herbert as the starting quarterback.

However, Nick Wright is skeptical about how things could turn out for the quarterback this year. On last Thursday's episode of First Things First, he shared a blunt take on Justin Herbert's chances of showcasing the same level of perrformance in the playoffs like he does in the regular season.

"I don't know what they're going to have," Wright said. "You are going to get a better year from Herbert than what I think, was 21 touchdowns to three interceptions, and it was a paragon of efficiency, until, of course, he had to play in a game that mattered, and he had more interceptions in that game than he had in the whole regular season."

The Chargers begin their 2025 season against the Kansas City Chiefs in September as they look to overthrow the Chiefs as a Super Bowl contender from the AFC.

