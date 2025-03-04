“He’s the guy you hire if you want to lose your job” - NFL insider makes concerning comment on Aaron Rodgers amid Giants interest

Having Aaron Rodgers as the Giants starting quarterback in 2025 could signal the end for the team’s coach and general manager, according to an NFL insider. New York is considered to be in the mix for the four-time league MVP, a move ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes would be a death sentence for Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

"He’s the guy you hire if you want to lose your job," Graziano said on Tuesday (0:16), via 'Get Up.' " ... The entire Jets building got fired."

Last season, New York fired Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas. Jets owner Woody Johnson announced on Feb. 13 that they would be releasing Rodgers, who had been with the organization for two years.

Graziano added that signing the 41-year-old Rodgers to be the starting quarterback seems like a gamble that is unlikely to pay off.

"That’s a desperation move, but it’s not the right one; I don’t get it if you’re on thin ice, that is not the guy I would bring in," Graziano said (0:30).

Despite finishing with a 3-14 record in 2024, Daboll and Schoen will return for another season. The Associated Press voted Daboll as the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2022, while Schoen has served as GM since 2022.

The Giants quarterback options

The Giants need a QB ahead of the 2025 season after moving on from Daniel Jones. They finished the previous campaign 28th in passing yards per game (189.9), with four different QBs getting reps, including Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle.

Rodgers would be an option, although he didn’t have a spectacular season with the Jets in 2024. He averaged just 6.7 yards per throw with 11 interceptions, just two fewer than his career-high in 2008 with the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants own the No. 3 selection in this year’s draft and could select one of the top QBs: Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. However, it’s not guaranteed either will be available when they are on the clock, as the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are also looking for a QB.

That leaves the Giants in a dilemma: They can either hope one of those two QBs is available, make a trade to move up or acquire a veteran QB like Rodgers. The former Super Bowl MVP may still come in and serve as a mentor, although it remains to be seen if he’ll want that role.

Daboll and Schoen are on shaky ground with New York, and if they don’t get the results or strong QB play in 2025, it’s likely curtains for them.

