"He’s a huge pain to deal with": Dallas radio host claims Jalen Hurts' attitude is hurting Eagles amid issues with A. J. Brown

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. The Eagles gave up a 14-point lead to drop points against Sean Payton's side at the Lincoln Financial Field.Following the game, Dallas radio host Shan Shariff made a claim about Hurts' attitude. The veteran host wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter)&quot;I wonder how much of this is about Jalen’s personality rather than just his play. I’ve heard from multiple NFL people he’s a huge pain to deal with.&quot;His post was in response to Jimmy Kempski writing this on X,&quot;I’m told Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley had a long, positive conversation today. Lasted a couple hours.&quot;Shariff's post about the Philadelphia Eagles comes amidst talks of issues between him and star wide receiver A. J. Brown. Brown has amassed a stat line of 19 catches, 194 receiving yards, and one touchdown this season, which is far from his typically high standards.The Eagles achieved Super Bowl success last season thanks to a balanced offense and solid play from Hurts. They've experienced a drop-off to start their title defense, and the loss against the Denver Broncos exposed the flaws in the current campaign.What's next for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles?Jalen Hurts is playing solid but unspectacular football this season. The perennial Pro Bowler has a stat line of 889 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions in five games. He's also added four rushing touchdowns for good measure.Hurts and the Eagles were one of just two unbeaten teams at the start of Week 5 (alongside the Buffalo Bills). They've since lost and can now focus on the rest of their Super Bowl defense without thinking about going unbeaten in the regular season.Next up for Hurts and Co. is a matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are 1-4 to start the season, but they're playing exciting football under rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. They might not be a walk in the park for Nick Sirianni's side next time out.The Eagles' Super Bowl defense will hinge on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and the rest of the offense reaching a common understanding. There's also a new offensive coordinator in Kevin Alan Patullo, and all hands must be on deck if they're to dispatch the rest of the competition in a stacked NFC.