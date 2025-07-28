"He's so insufferable" - NFL fans react as Jerry Jones takes another shot at Micah Parsons with CeeDee Lamb reference amid contract drama

NFL fans took aim at Jerry Jones as he took a subtle shot at Micah Parsons again.Parsons is entering the final year of his deal, and he's looking to get a massive extension; however, no deal has been made. During training camp, fans have been yelling at Jones to pay Parsons, which he used as a chance to take another shot at the star pass rusher.“That was a feint little sound compared to the way they were hollering last year, Pay Lamb,&quot; Jones said. &quot;Whoever’s not in, you can count on a few hollering that. But it was a big loud chant last year on Lamb.”It was the second time Jones has taken a shot at Parsons, which fans don't understand why he's doing it.&quot;He's so insufferable,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Jerry sucks,&quot; a fan added.Cowboys fans believe Jones needs to retire as he is holding back the franchise.&quot;What is wrong with this man,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;This arrogant, senile dinosaur really needs to shut the F up,&quot; a fan added.Cowboys fans are hopeful that Jones will sign Parsons to an extension, as they know how important he is to the team.&quot;And Jerry is a big loud dumbass who destroyed his franchise,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;This guy owns a real life NFL team by the way. No wonder the Cowboys have been stinkers my entire life,&quot; a fan added.Cowboys fans believe the team will be much better if Jones isn't in control. But, Cowboys fans are hopeful that Parsons will end up signing an extension with the team.Jerry Jones took aim at Micah ParsonsJerry Jones first took a shot at Micah Parsons for his health, which is why he said signing him isn't urgent.Jones felt like he didn't want to overpay Parsons due to his injury last year, which surprised many.&quot;Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re going to have him,” Jones said. “He was hurt six games last year. Seriously! I remember signing a player to the highest-paid player at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year. Dak Prescott. So, there’s a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does, when you’re thinking about commitment, guarantee, and money.”After Jones' post, JJ Watt took to X to defend Micah Parsons and take aim at the Cowboys' owner.Parsons recorded 12 sacks in 13 games last season, while in his NFL career, he has 52.5 sacks in 63 games.