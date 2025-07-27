Jerry Jones’ daughter Charlotte gets flirty birthday tribute from Cowboys legend Charles Haley [VIDEO]

Jerry Jones and his family are now in California as the Dallas Cowboys training camp is fully underway. The Cowboys held an opening ceremony for their training camp on Saturday at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.Everyone in attendance at the camp took some time off to celebrate Jones' daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson, on her birthday. Former Cowboys linebacker Charles Haley spoke at the event and had everyone join in on singing &quot;Happy Birthday&quot; to Charlotte Jones in the middle of his speech.She stood up to gesture her gratitude towards Haley and the fans for all the wishes. It was then that Haley became a liitle flirtatious and called Charlotte 'fine'.&quot;She's fine, too, y'all. Lemme tell ya that,&quot; Haley said.The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker also lauded Jerry Jones for building a roster that he believes will be successful this year.Charlotte Jones Anderson is the executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys. She is also a chairperson for the NFL Foundation and leads the charge behind the Cowboys' relationship with the Salvation Army.Jerry Jones was heckled by fans amidst Micah Parsons contract woesWhile the fans at Dallas Cowboys training camp celebrated Charlotte Jones Anderson's birthday, they were less receptive to her father. Jerry Jones took the stage to address the fans on Saturday afternoon and was showered with boos and chants from the loyal fan base.Cowboys' fans chanted that Jones should pay edge rusher Micah Parsons, referencing the current contract negotiation standoff between the player and the franchise. The longtime NFL owner continued with his message to the fans and didn't address the concerns. Instead, he insisted that the team is in a good place heading into the 2025 NFL season and that he was shocked by their lackluster performance in 2024 with a 7-10 record.&quot;Pay Micah!&quot; Cowboys' fans yelled at Jones.Micah Parsons is at training camp but is headed into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. As of right now, there hasn't been any indication that the two sides are even close to agreeing to a long term deal. It remains to be seen if Jones and the Dallas Cowboys can get a deal done in the coming weeks.