  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jerry Jones’ daughter Charlotte gets flirty birthday tribute from Cowboys legend Charles Haley [VIDEO]

Jerry Jones’ daughter Charlotte gets flirty birthday tribute from Cowboys legend Charles Haley [VIDEO]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 27, 2025 19:46 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Jerry Jones’ daughter Charlotte gets flirty birthday tribute from Cowboys legend Charles Haley - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones and his family are now in California as the Dallas Cowboys training camp is fully underway. The Cowboys held an opening ceremony for their training camp on Saturday at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.

Ad

Everyone in attendance at the camp took some time off to celebrate Jones' daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson, on her birthday. Former Cowboys linebacker Charles Haley spoke at the event and had everyone join in on singing "Happy Birthday" to Charlotte Jones in the middle of his speech.

She stood up to gesture her gratitude towards Haley and the fans for all the wishes. It was then that Haley became a liitle flirtatious and called Charlotte 'fine'.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"She's fine, too, y'all. Lemme tell ya that," Haley said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker also lauded Jerry Jones for building a roster that he believes will be successful this year.

Charlotte Jones Anderson is the executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys. She is also a chairperson for the NFL Foundation and leads the charge behind the Cowboys' relationship with the Salvation Army.

Jerry Jones was heckled by fans amidst Micah Parsons contract woes

While the fans at Dallas Cowboys training camp celebrated Charlotte Jones Anderson's birthday, they were less receptive to her father. Jerry Jones took the stage to address the fans on Saturday afternoon and was showered with boos and chants from the loyal fan base.

Ad

Cowboys' fans chanted that Jones should pay edge rusher Micah Parsons, referencing the current contract negotiation standoff between the player and the franchise. The longtime NFL owner continued with his message to the fans and didn't address the concerns. Instead, he insisted that the team is in a good place heading into the 2025 NFL season and that he was shocked by their lackluster performance in 2024 with a 7-10 record.

"Pay Micah!" Cowboys' fans yelled at Jones.
Ad

Micah Parsons is at training camp but is headed into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. As of right now, there hasn't been any indication that the two sides are even close to agreeing to a long term deal. It remains to be seen if Jones and the Dallas Cowboys can get a deal done in the coming weeks.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications