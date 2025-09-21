"He's Jayson Tatum of NFL": Jalen Hurts trolled by fans after comments on Eagles' sensational 33-26 comeback win vs. Rams

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a comeback win against the LA Rams on Sunday. The Week 3 game ended 33-26 in favor of the Eagles at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, despite the Rams holding a 26-7 lead in the early stages of the third quarter.Both teams entered the encounter undefeated in their first two games. The entire week for the Eagles has been clouded with the tush push controversy arising from the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. However, this didn't stop them from coming out with a win.Sports broadcaster Jason Dumas captured Jalen Hurts while he was making his way to the locker room with his teammates after the game. Elated and fired up with the comeback victory, the quarterback dropped a message for the ESPN analyst on the hotly contested game.“Don't call it a comeback,” Hurts said as he ran into the locker room.Despite coming from behind to seal the win, the quarterback made the statement to indicate he and the team have been around for years. However, the comment made by Hurts has resulted in a series of trolls among fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:𝘖𝘤𝘦𝘢𝘯🌊 @Rodgers2MetcalfLINKhe’s the jayson tatum of the nflNard @NardcookedyouLINKAura farm final bossBrown Butter Evangelist 🍉 @krysiloveLINKWell...it still was no matter what he wants to call it 🤣🤣🤣🤣Kimbo @JobungonipLINKHis jog be smoking me everytime 😂##GQ/FREEBANDZ🇲🇽 @lilmecxicoLINKYOU LIL MF YOU🫵🏾Jalen Hurts reacts to the victory against the RamsThe Philadelphia Eagles have already secured two solid victories against the Cowboys and the Chiefs this season. However, the win over the Rams on Sunday was special because of the way it came. Jalen Hurts reacted to the comeback win in his postgame press conference.“It’s a dangerous thing when a group never gives up,” Hurts said, “and this group never gave up. That’s what I’m very proud of. I think a win like this is encouraging, but it also lights a fire under everybody to strive for the level of execution that we want.“We talk about playing for a standard. The standard isn’t to produce or to have numbers or certain statistics. It’s to execute whatever we’re asked to do, and I don’t think we did that in the first half. I think we kind of changed our approach in the second half, and that definitely helped us weather throughout the game and make plays the way we did.”Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 32 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams on Sunday. The quarterback also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown as he played an instrumental role in the victory. He will be fired to bring out another big performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.