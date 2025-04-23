"He's just so f**king erratic" - AFC executive rips Jalen Milroe in harsh analysis ahead of 2025 NFL draft 

Jalen Milroe's draft stock took a huge hit after an unimpressive 2024 campaign with Alabama. As a dual-threat quarterback, Milroe could only muster a 9-4 campaign with the Crimson Tide while recording 2,844 yards and 16 passing TDs and rushing for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Draft experts and analysts view Milroe as a second-to-third-round prospect. However, on Tuesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero named the Alabama quarterback in his top 18 prospect evaluations by NFL personnel.
Pelissero wrote about how one AFC executive did not mince his words when criticizing Jalen Milroe. This anonymous personnel saw Milroe's game live and said that he would have been a better running back prospect. However, his evaluation revealed that Milroe lacks quick processing skills and anticipation of passes.
"Milroe is a much better runner. If he were a running back, he'd be a top-of-the-second-round running back. This is the faster guy on the goddman field. He was outrunning angles. He's just so f***ing erratic," the executive said via NHL.com.
"He's a smart enough kid, but not a fast processor. He's into all these f***ing mental coaches. Has to see it open. Doesn't have anticipation. He's the typical big, rifle-armed f**er who throws everything f***ing hard and fast and will throw a good pass and then the next five, you don't know where the f**k they're going to end up," he added.
This is not the first time discussions of him potentially switching positions have taken place. Ex-Alabama OC Bill O'Brien also urged him to consider switching from the quarterback position. However, Milroe decided to stick to his ideals and goals.
During his Pro Day, Jalen Milroe gave a glimpse of his speed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds.
Anonymous NFL coordinator says Jalen Milroe has potential to become next Jalen Hurts
On Tuesday, NFL insider Albert Breer reported how an anonymous NFL Coordinator views the Alabama quarterback. According to him, Milroe possesses the qualities to be a top signal-caller in the league.
This anonymous coordinator also boldly claimed that Milroe could go on to be the next Jalen Hurts in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles' QB also spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Oklahoma for his final collegiate campaign.
"For me, there's no reason Milroe can't be Jalen Hurts," the NFL coordinator said via SI.com. "In a bad quarterback class, big picture, he's the only guy who has a truly elite ability. I know how bad he looked at times throwing, but he might be the best quarterback runner I've evaluated. He's a better runner than Lamar Jackson was in college."
Jalen Milroe might end up going as the fourth-best quarterback pick in the second round of the draft. However, it will be interesting to see if any team decides to gamble their pick and draft the Alabama dual-threat star in the first round this Thursday.
