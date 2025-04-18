“That’s the lottery ticket”: Daniel Jeremiah ranks Jalen Milroe above Cam Ward for upside in 2025 NFL Draft

Jalen Milroe just got a massive boost from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. During his pre-draft conference call, Jeremiah went all-in when ranking the Alabama quarterback’s sky-high potential.

“Thta's the lottery ticket that you could hit huge on, if it all works out and it all comes together, he’s got the highest upside of anybody in this draft, and that goes all the way up to Cam Ward at No. 1. But he’s a long way from getting there,” Jeremiah said.

Milroe, an electric dual-threat QB, has drawn interest from teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers. The only problem? The Steelers don’t own a second-round pick, and Milroe might not make it past Day 1. Jeremiah called him a “classic second-round pick,” citing his low floor, but emphasized how elite Milroe is as a runner:

“He can make you miss, he can break tackles… he’s gonna have an impact with the ball under his arm.”

Milroe will be in the green room Thursday night, a sign the NFL believes he’s going in the first round. Possessing raw skills, QB-needy teams might just take the gamble, and if it pays off, Milroe could be the ultimate jackpot.

Jalen Milroe potential downside for Steelers

Milroe may have sky-high potential, but he’s far from a sure thing—especially for a team like the Steelers, which is looking for answers under center. Jeremiah flagged a major concern in his analysis for the Alabama quarterback:

“He’s not consistently connected between his eyes and his feet. That impacts his accuracy.”

In other words, the physical tools are there, but the polish? Not so much. Jeremiah didn’t sugarcoat his take. Milroe’s system change last year didn’t go smoothly, and while he’s a terrifying runner—drawing comparisons to a young Lamar Jackson—he’s miles behind in the passing game.

“Lamar was light years ahead of him in terms of the passing game,” Jeremiah added.

The Steelers reportedly had dinner with Milroe at his Pro Day and also met with him at the Senior Bowl. FS1’s Colin Cowherd even claimed an executive told him Pittsburgh would take him in the first round.

