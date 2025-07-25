  • home icon
  "He's a little old but he was great at basketball": NFL fans get their jokes off as Buccaneers sign G Michael Jordan

"He's a little old but he was great at basketball": NFL fans get their jokes off as Buccaneers sign G Michael Jordan

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:30 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Sports fans are having a good laugh about the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing. The NFC South team signed offensive lineman Michael Jordan on Friday, who coincidentally has the same name as the Chicago Bulls legend.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted earlier today:

"Buccaneers today signed guard Michael Jordan."
The 27-year-old offensive guard was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. After the Bucs added him to their roster, Jordan's name prompted NFL fans to have a little bit of fun on X.

A user named @chris_ferland joked:

"He's a little old but he was great at basketball."
"This not gonna help him pass Lebron," tweeted @BooRxdley.
@KJtheGreatPro added:

"Dude he's gonna score 30 points and make it personal."

Michael Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion and one of the most popular figures in the world. So fans were certainly amused that the NFL had finally got their very own MJ.

@pecos_the said on X:

"Now if they could just sign Scottie Pippin they'd be a lock to win it all."
"Michael Jordan running from a the NBA again smfh," said @SpeakContext.
@sharoonbabu tweeted:

"That's one way to add championship DNA to the locker room."

In the 90s, Jordan's partner in crime on the basketball court was Scottie Pippen, with the two capturing six NBA titles together in that decade. Following the first three-peat in 1993, Jordan retired from basketball to give baseball a try, signing a minor league baseball contract with the Chicago White Sox in February 1994. That's probably why many joked that MJ has finally drawn a full circle by joining the NFL as well.

Jordan adds some much-needed experience to the Bucs' O-line

Among the biggest things Michael Jordan will bring to the Bucs is experience. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound guard out of Ohio State has 40 starts under his belt as a professional, something which is sorely missing on Tampa's front line. He has played for the Bengals, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots in his NFL career.

While Baker Mayfield is coming off the best season of his NFL career, the former first pick has been sacked 40 times in his two seasons in Tampa. The Bucs needed someone with experience at that position, with the two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle and former Super Bowl champion expected to miss the early portion of the season due to injury.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

