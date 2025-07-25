"He's a little old but he was great at basketball": NFL fans get their jokes off as Buccaneers sign G Michael Jordan

Sports fans are having a good laugh about the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing. The NFC South team signed offensive lineman Michael Jordan on Friday, who coincidentally has the same name as the Chicago Bulls legend.ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted earlier today:&quot;Buccaneers today signed guard Michael Jordan.&quot;The 27-year-old offensive guard was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. After the Bucs added him to their roster, Jordan's name prompted NFL fans to have a little bit of fun on X.A user named @chris_ferland joked:&quot;He's a little old but he was great at basketball.&quot;&quot;This not gonna help him pass Lebron,&quot; tweeted @BooRxdley.@KJtheGreatPro added:&quot;Dude he's gonna score 30 points and make it personal.&quot;Michael Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion and one of the most popular figures in the world. So fans were certainly amused that the NFL had finally got their very own MJ.@pecos_the said on X:&quot;Now if they could just sign Scottie Pippin they'd be a lock to win it all.&quot;&quot;Michael Jordan running from a the NBA again smfh,&quot; said @SpeakContext.@sharoonbabu tweeted:&quot;That's one way to add championship DNA to the locker room.&quot;In the 90s, Jordan's partner in crime on the basketball court was Scottie Pippen, with the two capturing six NBA titles together in that decade. Following the first three-peat in 1993, Jordan retired from basketball to give baseball a try, signing a minor league baseball contract with the Chicago White Sox in February 1994. That's probably why many joked that MJ has finally drawn a full circle by joining the NFL as well.Jordan adds some much-needed experience to the Bucs' O-lineAmong the biggest things Michael Jordan will bring to the Bucs is experience. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound guard out of Ohio State has 40 starts under his belt as a professional, something which is sorely missing on Tampa's front line. He has played for the Bengals, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots in his NFL career.While Baker Mayfield is coming off the best season of his NFL career, the former first pick has been sacked 40 times in his two seasons in Tampa. The Bucs needed someone with experience at that position, with the two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle and former Super Bowl champion expected to miss the early portion of the season due to injury.