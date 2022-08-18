"He's a lousy leader" - Skip Bayless slams Aaron Rodgers for always deflecting blame for Packers' failures

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' criticism of his young wide receiving core is drawing criticism from NFL analysts. After a rough joint practice this week, the Super Bowl winning quarterback had some choice words for his young wide receivers. He said that they had to make better decisions regarding routes and dropped passes.

On Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe didn't hold back. Sharpe said that as a former NFL player, that if a quarterback had an issue with a play he made, he would pull him aside and talk about it. Whatever the issue, it always remained behind closed doors. He said should not have spoken to the media about it, and he should have known better than to do so.

Bayless said that he agreed with Sharpe on Rodgers' approach. He said that the quarterback is a 'lousy leader' and that he makes everything everyone else's fault. He criticized the quarterback for never taking responsibility for anything that happens on the field:

"He has proven to be I think, the greatest regular season quarterback ever. He has not proven to be much of anything in the postseason... It's now 11 seasons ago that they got to the Super Bowl and they won. And since then, he's seven and nine in the playoffs."

Bayless concluded by saying:

"I told you from day one, he's a lousy leader because he can take no responsibility for any of the above."

Bayless and Sharpe also felt that Rodgers' was out of line when he said that he needed people he could trust out on the field. Especially since his number one wide receiver Davante Adams left for Las Vegas largely due to Rodgers' future being unpredictable. Insinuating that he could have taken less money to keep a wide receiver of his caliber.

Aaron Rodgers has meeting with wide receivers after voicing criticism

Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers wide receivers were called in for an unplanned meeting. The receivers, along with the offensive coaching staff and all three of the team's quarterbacks, held a lengthy discussion. Film study and route running were the main topics of the meeting. It may have been just the thing to help out their young receiving core.

In joint practice against the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, the wide receivers looked much better. In particular, rookie Samori Toure, who was selected in the seventh round of the draft. Romeo Doubs, who Rodgers mentioned by name as dropping his best throw of the day, also had a solid outing on Wednesday. Doubs told reporters after the practice that the meeting helped with the learning process and cleared up a lot of things for the receivers.

We will see if this translates to the field when the season kicks off next month.

