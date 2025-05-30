"He's misunderstood": Russell Wilson makes feelings known on ex-Steelers teammate while praising "one of a kind" potential 

Russell Wilson will be playing for the New York Giants this upcoming season. Last year, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. During this stint, Wilson developed a bond with wide receiver George Pickens.

However, just like the quarterback, Pickens was traded by the Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month. After spending a season as teammates, Russell Wilson and the wide receiver will face each other as rivals in the NFC East, but the quarterback has Pickens in his good books.

George Pickens is heavily criticized for having attitude problems and misconduct on the field. However, on Thursday's episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, Russell Wilson defended the new Cowboys wide receiver.

He said that Pickens is often "misunderstood" while sharing his experience playing on the same offense. Wilson also highlighted how the wide receiver aims to be one of the greatest players to play in the NFL.

"Man, I love George, man," Wilson said. Just his ability to catch the football is, you know, one of a kind. Anything in his vicinity, he can catch it. Hopefully he doesn't catch none of them against us.

"On a serious note, I think that, you know, he's misunderstood outside. I think he's a guy that, he wants to be great. ... I think also too, when it comes to George. ... I think a big part of him is, you know I think his ability where he can take it from not just being great but to being the world's best. I think he has that in him. I'm always rooting for guys I've played with." (TS-21:50 onwards)

George Pickens has been fined multiple times by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct. During the 2024 regular season, he was fined for a total of $90,548. During the 2023 season, he reportedly incurred over $200,000 in fines for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Russell Wilson shares his verdict on MLB star Aaron Judge

Last weekend, Russell Wilson took his family to watch the Subway Series finale between the Yankees and the Mets. The Giants quarterback was there to support Judge. He was Wilson's former locker room friend when the quarterback was pursuing a path in the MLB.

While speaking to Anthony McCarron at the stadium, Russell Wilson heaped praise on Aaron Judge.

"It's cool, obviously being around Aaron Judge, a guy that I was actually locker roommates with in the clubhouse," Wilson said.

"He's doing great. I mean, it's no surprise why he's so great. He works at it every day, and he's a special, unique player. But as good of a player as he is, he's just as good as a man, if not better."

Wilson is looking to achieve his own success with the Giants this upcoming season. After a disappointing 3-14 campaign in 2024, it will be interesting to see if these offseason roster changes helps the franchise become a playoff contender.

