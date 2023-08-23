"He’s not some nobody" - Josh Allen's fans jump to his defense over Hailee Steinfeld privacy concerns

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have become household names in the world of the NFL. They have attracted a lot of attention in the past few weeks, and unsurprisingly, the power couple continues to do so.

Allen and Steinfeld grab the attention of the paparazzi wherever they go. But the star quarterback does not like the kind of unanticipated attention he gets from them. An insider exclusively told Life & Style that Hailee is accustomed to getting clicked by paparazzi, but this upsets Josh, which inadvertently upsets her.

When Josh Allen fans on Reddit found out about the news, they expressed their opinion. According to them, the Bills QB was as habituated to attention as the Marvel actress.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Fans in Buffalo love their quarterback, as he has played at an elite level for them. Therefore, they reacted quickly when his popularity was pinned against his rumored girlfriend.

Josh Allen opened up about his intimate and viral pictures with Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, expressed his discomfort and alleged invasion of privacy after viral pictures of him and actress Hailee Steinfeld in Mexico surfaced.

The pair had been seen together in New York City and New Mexico, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. Allen appeared on an episode of the Barstool podcast, and that is where he revealed that paparazzi were on a boat and were trying to get closer so that they could see the QB and the actress.

Paparazzi began trying to capture photos of them despite the lack of public confirmation of their relationship status.

Expand Tweet

“The fact that anybody still cares about that… it blows my mind. They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.”

Expand Tweet

Allen's reaction highlights the negative impact that invasive media attention can have on celebrities' personal lives. What are your thoughts on this?

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 246 votes