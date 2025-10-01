“He’s old school” “Bountygate boy says what”: NFL fans react to Sean Payton's bold take on tush push play ahead of Eagles vs. Broncos Week 5 game

Denver Broncos' Sean Payton is one of the few coaches in favor of the controversial Tush Push play. It became notoriously famous because of the success it brought the Philadelphia Eagles. A proposal to ban the play was made at the NFL owners meeting in April. However, it didn't receive the required number of votes to be put into motion.The Tush Push play has become the talk of the town this season as well because of how it was utilized during the Eagles' Week 2 victory over the Chiefs. On Tuesday, Sean Payton came forward to talk about the play while making a bold claim that it's the safest play in the league despite the health and safety concerns surrounding it.&quot;Yeah, listen, I was one that stood in favor of it,&quot; Payton said. &quot;The reason I stood up in favor of it is pretty simple. If the powers to be don't want it for aesthetic reasons or competitive reasons or, you know, it's hard to officiate etc, but I've been involved in those meetings for a long time.&quot;When all of a sudden health and safety was pulled in to that, which might be the safest play in football, ,my b**ls**t nose kind of went up. So, look, it's a quarterback sneak. And I think, credits Philadelphia, they scored a touchdown last week. ... When you really evaluate it, it's more the technique of the sneak than the push.&quot;Fans took to social media to share their thought on Sean Payton supporting the Tush Push play.Depressed Celtics Fan @Banner19otwLINK@MySportsUpdate @MaseDenver He’s old school I respect itThe Gamblin’ Bachelor @gamblinbachelorLINK@MaseDenver @AdamSchefter Bountygate boi says whatTim @BBulldog_81LINK@MaseDenver @AdamSchefter I’d be in favor if we can have the same rules on the opposite side of the ball. Allow defenders to push offensive players back until they are down and do away with forward progress.Big Chimpin' @TinyRoommatesLINK@MaseDenver If there's ever been a coach promoting a culture of league safety, he's the guy.Jazmin @Jaz_BartonLINK@MaseDenver @AdamSchefter Not the best messenger, but I have wondered why they claim player safety on the reasoning to oppose it when we hardly ever see injury timeouts or even short delays following the Eagles scoring on that play.Sean Payton will get the chance to potentially face the Tush Push play when they take on the Eagles on Oct. 5.Sean Payton heaps praise on Bo Nix after their Week 4 victory over the BengalsOn Monday, the Broncos secured a dominating 28-3 victory over the Bengals. Quarterback Bo Nix put up an impressive performance, completing 29 of 42 passes attempted for 326 yards and three total touchdowns.In the post-game press conference, Sean Payton gave credit to Nix for the win.&quot;It's an O-zone situation. That last touchdown, Bo kind of bailed me out,&quot; Payton. &quot;We were in 01 personnel, so the play has to go to the end zone. We don't really want the play clock to be running so it's out of bounds or the end zone. It was a great call by him and a great throw and catch by Sutton.&quot;The Broncos face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.