"He's ready to break out" - Jets HC Aaron Glenn dissects Justin Fields' potential after $40,000,000 free agency move

Just weeks into his new role, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is already placing a huge bet on new quarterback Justin Fields, and he’s not shy about it.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL’s annual league meetings, Glenn made a clear assessment of the team’s new quarterback, who joined the Jets in free agency on a three-year, $40 million deal earlier this month.

"He has a quiet confidence about himself… He can really throw the deep ball really, really well," Glenn said. "Obviously, his legs are something that's dynamic not just in college but the NFL as well. I just think he's ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback.

"So, he's going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there."

Fields arrives in New York after three topsy-turvy seasons with the Chicago Bears. Drafted 11th overall in 2021, the former Ohio State standout flashed immense dual-threat potential but struggled with consistency and durability behind a porous offensive line. The Bears opted to move in a different direction this offseason, setting the stage for Fields to reset his career in the AFC East.

Clean slate and a brand new system for Justin Fields and Aaron Glenn in New York

Glenn replaced Robert Saleh as Jets head coach after the team’s disappointing 5–12 season, and is intent on creating a quarterback-friendly environment for Fields. With new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand bringing over a creative system from Detroit, the Jets are expected to lean into Fields’ athleticism and arm talent.

There’s a reason for optimism, after all. In 2023, Fields posted a career-best 3,242 passing yards and added 689 yards on the ground despite missing two games. His deep-ball accuracy was one of the few bright spots in Chicago’s offense, and now, with Garrett Wilson and a bolstered offensive line in New York, the stage is set for more.

Fields will be expected to deliver from the get-go in New York. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, which is the longest drought in the NFL. The 26-year-old will be the 15th starting quarterback for the franchise in that span, and Glenn knows breaking that cycle starts with stability under center.

"We believe in him," Glenn said. "He's young, he's hungry, and he's motivated. Those are the kind of guys you want leading your team."

For Fields, the fresh start in New York may be just what he needed. And if Glenn is right, the Jets might finally have found their guy.

