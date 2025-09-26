  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He’s about to ruin the family name": NFL fans react to Shilo Sanders' setting apparent date with India Love

"He’s about to ruin the family name": NFL fans react to Shilo Sanders' setting apparent date with India Love

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 26, 2025 21:13 GMT
&quot;He&rsquo;s about to ruin the family name&quot;: NFL fans react to Shilo Sanders
"He’s about to ruin the family name": NFL fans react to Shilo Sanders' setting apparent date with India Love (Credits: IMAGN/India Love's IG)

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, has seemingly moved on after his NFL dream came to an apparent end. The safety, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, was cut at the end of the preseason after he punched Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in the finale.

Ad

While he guaranteed he would be fine without being in the NFL, Sanders remains open to the idea of returning to the league and one of his father's former teams, the San Francisco 49ers, showed interest in him.

Meanwhile, the safety is apparently making moves off the field. A clip shared by X/Twitter user "GUCCE" on Friday shows model and social media influencer India Love allegedly getting a call from Sanders while she was on stream.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I got some s**t set up for us on Saturday," the voice on the phone was heard saying, while the streamer asked him at what time they would go out.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

It didn't take long for fans to react to the video, with some asking NFL teams to give Shilo Sanders a shot, so he could be away from India Love.

"Somebody please put that man on a practice squad. He’s about to ruin the family name," one fan said.
Ad
"@ShiloSanders nephew watch what you do and who you associate yourself with… because this have crazy optics. Protect the Sanders Name my guy and remember you are a black man in America 🇺🇸 and they looking for any reason. Don’t be the reason," another fan warned Sanders.
Ad
"Thought his career was over.. it will be dead dead after this," another fan said.
Ad

Others denied that the man on the phone was Shilo Sanders and rejected the idea that he was going on a date with this woman.

"yall swear people going on dates," one fan said.
"Sounds nothing like him," another fan said.
"It’s a collab not a date," another fan said.

What is next for Shilo Sanders in the NFL?

After being cut by the Buccaneers and fined $4,669 by the NFL over his actions against Davidson, Shilo Sanders remains out of the competition. It is hard to predict what will happen with his career next, but he participated in a workout session with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, a sign that NFL teams are still keeping tabs on him.

It remains to be seen if he will get another chance or if other teams, such as the Browns, Steelers or the Commanders, take a chance on Sanders.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications