"He’s about to ruin the family name": NFL fans react to Shilo Sanders' setting apparent date with India Love

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, has seemingly moved on after his NFL dream came to an apparent end. The safety, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, was cut at the end of the preseason after he punched Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in the finale. While he guaranteed he would be fine without being in the NFL, Sanders remains open to the idea of returning to the league and one of his father's former teams, the San Francisco 49ers, showed interest in him.Meanwhile, the safety is apparently making moves off the field. A clip shared by X/Twitter user &quot;GUCCE&quot; on Friday shows model and social media influencer India Love allegedly getting a call from Sanders while she was on stream.&quot;I got some s**t set up for us on Saturday,&quot; the voice on the phone was heard saying, while the streamer asked him at what time they would go out.It didn't take long for fans to react to the video, with some asking NFL teams to give Shilo Sanders a shot, so he could be away from India Love.&quot;Somebody please put that man on a practice squad. He’s about to ruin the family name,&quot; one fan said. GIFT @GiftaveliLINKSomebody please put that man on a practice squad. He’s about to ruin the family name&quot;@ShiloSanders nephew watch what you do and who you associate yourself with… because this have crazy optics. Protect the Sanders Name my guy and remember you are a black man in America 🇺🇸 and they looking for any reason. Don’t be the reason,&quot; another fan warned Sanders. Kama @tarverkamaLINK@ShiloSanders nephew watch what you do and who you associate yourself with… because this have crazy optics. Protect the Sanders Name my guy and remember you are a black man in America 🇺🇸 and they looking for any reason. Don’t be the reason&quot;Thought his career was over.. it will be dead dead after this,&quot; another fan said. Eric Curry @Maj3CurryLINKThought his career was over.. it will be dead dead after this.Others denied that the man on the phone was Shilo Sanders and rejected the idea that he was going on a date with this woman.&quot;yall swear people going on dates,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Sounds nothing like him,&quot; another fan said. &quot;It’s a collab not a date,&quot; another fan said. What is next for Shilo Sanders in the NFL?After being cut by the Buccaneers and fined $4,669 by the NFL over his actions against Davidson, Shilo Sanders remains out of the competition. It is hard to predict what will happen with his career next, but he participated in a workout session with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, a sign that NFL teams are still keeping tabs on him.It remains to be seen if he will get another chance or if other teams, such as the Browns, Steelers or the Commanders, take a chance on Sanders.