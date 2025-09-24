Coach Prime shares motivational message after Shilo Sanders draws interest from his former team 49ers

Shilo Sanders went undrafted in April and was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The franchise waived the safety during the final roster cuts, but Coach Prime's son has drawn interest from the San Francisco 49ers.

Sanders had a workout session with the 49ers on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The rookie's father and two-time Super Bowl champion, Deion Sanders, penned a motivational message for him following the recent development.

"Are u really trying? Are u giving it your all? Are u exhausting yourself trying to make it happen? Answer these questions truthfully because there's a reason why u ain't where u wanna be or where u should be. Evict something or somebody out of your life. That’s it. #CoachPrime," Deion tweeted on Wednesday.

Shilo played for the Buccaneers in the preseason and was ejected for punching Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. The team cut ties with him the next day, and the NFL also fined him for unnecessary roughness.

San Francisco hasn't issued any statement about Shilo's future with the team, but a workout points to its interest in the former Colorado Buffaloes safety.

Potential landing spots for Shilo Sanders

Many teams can use Shilo Sanders' services apart from the San Francisco 49ers. The New Orleans Saints are rebuilding and would likely welcome help following Tyrann Mathieu's retirement.

The Cleveland Browns already have Shedeur Sanders on their roster. They can reunite him with his brother and increase the depth of their secondary.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick in June, and Shilo's potential addition could be fruitful for them. He has a good relationship with one of the team's scouts, and he thinks it might work out for him.

Shilo's father, Deion Sanders, played for the Dallas Cowboys, and the team is comparatively weak at the safety position. These two factors might result in the rookie joining Jerry Jones' team.

Another team that could sign Shilo is the Washington Commanders, who have one of the weakest safety rooms in the league. They can continue using Will Harris and Quan Martin as starters and develop Sanders by signing him to the practice squad.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Shilo, but the rookie could be in action soon.

